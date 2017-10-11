Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Bombardier has unveiled its £55 million Global 7000, the largest ever private jet complete with a master suite, dining area, and shower room

Lifestyle Bombardier has unveiled its £55 million Global 7000, the largest ever private jet complete with a master suite, dining area, and shower room

  Published:

The Canadian firm's £55 million plane has four luxury living areas, with capacity for up to 19 passengers.

Bombardier's Global 7000 aircraft is the largest dedicated private jet in the world.

(Bombardier)
Canada's Bombardier has unveiled its next generation Global 7000, the largest ever dedicated private jet.

The $72.8 million (£55 million) plane took its fourth test flight on September 28 — and it's certainly fancy.

Inside there are four luxury living areas, with capacity for up to 19 passengers, as well as a crew rest area.

The aircraft has a maximum range of over 8,500 miles, meaning it can fly direct from London to Singapore or New York to Dubai.

It is currently on display at the National Business Aviation Association's flagship industry trade show in Las Vegas until October 12.

Step aboard the 111 ft. Global 7000 aircraft, the largest dedicated private jet in the world.





(Bombardier)

Passengers can opt to sit in one of four of the jet's luxury areas — the "club suite," "conference suite," "entertainment suite," or "master suite."





(Bombardier)

Here's the "conference suite," that can be used for a business meeting as well as an slap-up in-flight meal.

There's also an entertainment area equipped with a large flat screen TV and sound system, ideal for people travelling with families.





(Bombardier)

The master suite, which comes complete with a comfy-looking double bed and en-suite shower and bathroom, resembles a posh hotel room.





(Bombardier)

According to The Telegraph, Bombardier said the Global 7000 aircraft is already sold out until 2021.



