Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Beautiful time-lapse shows a massive Airbus A330 get assembled piece-by-piece

Lifestyle Beautiful time-lapse shows a massive Airbus A330 get assembled piece-by-piece

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Airbus says the A330neo burns less fuel and is more aerodynamic than previous models. Watch the whole thing come together in this amazing time-lapse.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Airbus came out with a new version of the A330 airplane. They say it's more efficient than previous models because it burns less fuel and is more aerodynamic. Following is the text of the video.

Watch a massive Airbus 330 come together like Legos. Airbus just came out with a new plane. It's called the A330neo. Airbus says it's more efficient than previous A330 models. It burns less fuel and has a more aerodynamic design. Its "Sharklet" wingtips increase lift and reduce drag. The A330neo has Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. It can accommodate 287 passengers. It should be able to fly over 7,500 miles without refueling. The plane had its maiden flight in Oct 2017. The first round of deliveries are scheduled for early 2018. Keep your eyes on the skies to spot one!

Top 3

1 Tragedy A Nigerian university has hired snake charmers to deal with an...bullet
2 Rick Ross American hip-hop star was super excited after receiving a...bullet
3 Military strength These 10 African countries have the most powerful...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Health Matters Here are the health checks you should have at every stage of your life
An EasyJet flight attendant signals for a croque monsieur.
Lifestyle These are the bizarre secret hand signals easyJet flight attendants use to communicate with each other
Even frequent flier Gilbert Ott was impressed by first class on Lufthansa.
Lifestyle What it's like to take a £4,500 first class flight on Lufthansa
netflix
Lifestyle These secret Netflix codes uncover a list of 'hidden' films and TV shows — and it's easy to use them