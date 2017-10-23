Lifestyle :  Beautiful time-lapse shows a massive Airbus A330 get assembled piece-by-piece

Airbus came out with a new version of the A330 airplane. They say it's more efficient than previous models because it burns less fuel and is more aerodynamic. Following is the text of the video.

Watch a massive Airbus 330 come together like Legos. Airbus just came out with a new plane. It's called the A330neo. Airbus says it's more efficient than previous A330 models. It burns less fuel and has a more aerodynamic design. Its "Sharklet" wingtips increase lift and reduce drag. The A330neo has Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. It can accommodate 287 passengers. It should be able to fly over 7,500 miles without refueling. The plane had its maiden flight in Oct 2017. The first round of deliveries are scheduled for early 2018. Keep your eyes on the skies to spot one!