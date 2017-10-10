Lifestyle :  An 83-year-old woman was reunited with her 'brother' after 60 years — and discovered he's one of the world's richest men

Multi-millionaire Asgar Patel discovered his "sister" Ida Wilde on Facebook after 60 years.

The pair were reunited in August after originally meeting when Wilde's family took Patel in as a refugee when British rule ended in India.

Patel now lives in Dubai and has a net worth of $615 million (£467.5 million).

Ida Wilde just reconnected with her long-lost "brother," Asgar Patel, after 60 years — and discovered he's now one of the richest men in the world.

Wilde, 83, told the Scottish Daily Record that she received a Facebook message from Patel after a photograph of her at a family wedding was posted to the social network.

She hadn't seen him in six decades, since they said goodbye at a Glasgow railway platform.

Wilde's family had given refuge to Patel when British rule was ended in India in 1947 and the territory separated into two new countries, India and Pakistan. Millions of people were forced to leave their homes, and Patel's wealthy father was looking for refuge for him and his three other children.

Wilde's great aunt ran a boarding house in Glasgow at the time, and was asked if she could provide a safe place for the four children. Although she declined, they appeared on her doorstep a few weeks later.

Wilde's mother took in six-year-old Patel and his sister, Kulsom, while the older boys lived with the aunt. They stayed with Wilde's parents for five years, and Patel soon forgot his old life in India, according to The Daily Record.

You can see Wilde, second from the left, with Patel below.

He told Gulf News: "My Scottish upbringing impacted on my personality deeply. Living with the Scottish family, we learned how to be thrifty."

"Although he loved his parents very much when it was time for him to return home, he didn’t want go," Wilde said. "He wanted to stay with us. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we knew he had to leave to be with his own family. We were heartbroken when he left. For five years we had been brought up as brother and sister and it was sad to lose him."

Wilde said they sent birthday and Christmas cards for a couple of years, but lost touch after her family moved home. "Soon the cards stopped but I often wondered where he ended up," she said.

Since they parted, Patel, now 78, has become chairman of one of the largest logistic companies in India — House of Patels — putting him at number 45 on Forbes' list of the Top 100 Indian Business Owners In The Arab World in 2017.

He currently lives in Dubai. In 2013, his personal net worth was estimated at $615 million (£467.5 million).

Patel spotted a picture of Wilde on Facebook holding a bunch of flowers at a family wedding, and reached out to her asking: "Are you Ida Moreland?" which was her maiden name.

Now a great-grandmother, Wilde told the Daily Record: "I hadn’t seen Asgar in so long. It turns out he’d spent years searching for his adopted Scottish family but we moved out of Glasgow and he couldn’t find us.

"Then out of the blue I got a message on Facebook from Asgar and it was just lovely to hear from him again. I couldn’t believe he had spotted my photograph after all these years — it was a miracle really."

"Asgar thought he would never find me until the photo went online. It’s amazing he made the connection and I’m so glad he got in touch."

Patel visited Wilde in Irvine in August for what was a "special and emotional moment," according to Wilde. He plans to visit again next year.

You can see the pair reunited below.

"I’d said goodbye to a wee boy and now he was returning a hugely successful multi-millionaire," Wilde said. "It was surreal."