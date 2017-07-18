Lifestyle :  Akon is betting on a struggling African streaming service after his renewable energy success

Senegalese music superstar Aliaune Badara Thiam,popularly known as Akon is dipping his feet in the tech waters after he announced the purchase of a 50% stake in music download service Musik Bi.

The uniquely African service has struggled to make an impact in 2016 and the involvement of Akon is expected to breath some financial life into the start up.

Music Bi has struggled with finding an agreeable payment plan between the artistes who patronise the service and the telco operators who carry it.

According to CEO Moustapha Diop there is still hope for a resolution.

”We have the ambition of developing across Africa and being 'the' musical distribution platform in Africa."

"The profit made by the operators is problematic because it goes against the interests of the artists and the platform in general. We will keep pushing to get a reasonable deal."

Akon’s involvement adds to his burgeoning reputation as a businessman. His foray into providing clean,renewable power supply to large parts of Africa through his Akon Lighting Africa has seen the company grow into one with a credit backing of almost $1billion mostly from Chinese firms and he seems to have a similar plan for his new venture.

"It's not just a platform for Senegal but for Africa,"