Lifestyle :  A VR ride at the top of the UK's tallest building makes you feel like you're hurtling down a slide at 100 mph

The View from The Shard has introduced two Virtual Reality experiences designed to test your nerves when you visit the tourist attraction in London.

While visitors enjoy the views above the city, you can also test out a slide simulation which turns The Shard into a helter-skelter.

The 360-degree VR ride makes you feel like you are travelling at 100 mph.

There's also a VR experience where you walk across beams in the sky. This is not for the faint-hearted as you feel that you are balancing above the city's skyline.

The Shard is the UK's tallest building with a viewing deck looking above London more than 300 metres above ground.

Watch this video to see the terrifying experience first hand as Business Insider UK went to test out the rides.

Produced and filmed by Leon Siciliano. Additional camera by Joe Daunt

