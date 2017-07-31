Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  A house has gone on sale in Britain for £1 — but there's a dangerous catch

Lifestyle A house has gone on sale in Britain for £1 — but there's a dangerous catch

  • Published:

There is, as always, a small catch.

The three-bedroom Tunstall Terrace West house. play

The three-bedroom Tunstall Terrace West house.

(Andrew Craig)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Those loose coins in your pocket may be enough to buy an entire house.

A three bedroom, terraced house in the centre of Sunderland, north-east England, is going to auction with a guide price of just £1 ($1.3).

Andrew Craig's estate agent is handling the sale, with the property being auctioned off on Monday evening.

Andrew Craig said in a listing: "Attention Buyers! No Buyers Premium To Pay! Guide price £1. Yes, you have read this correctly, £1 with no reserve."

There is, as always, a small catch.

A health and risk assessment found there were "hazards of a serious nature" at the property. Anyone who enters the house does so at "their own risk," it said, without elaborating. The property also requires "complete refurbishment."

The three-bedroom Sunderland house goes to auction for a guide price of just £1 on Monday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

null play

null

(Andrew Craig)

The city centre property is promoted as "an ideal investment," and is located close to the university and metro links.

null play

null

(Andrew Craig)

Some of the rooms, including the bathroom below, appear to be in relatively good working order.

null play

null

(Andrew Craig)

Others, though, are in need of a fair amount of "upgrading." Here's the kitchen:

null play

null

(Andrew Craig)

And this is another room, which appears to have a giant crack across the ceiling. It's not clear if this is the safety hazard the listing refers to.

null play

null

(Andrew Craig)

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What happens to your body when you binge-watch too much TVbullet
2 Lifestyle The one local drink you need to try in 19 countries around...bullet
3 Lifestyle Nigeria is making headway in its battle against corruption...bullet

Lifestyle

The study showed that most women in Nigeria are not open to use of contraceptive due to many socio-cultural factors.
Lifestyle Contraceptive use in Nigeria is incredibly low, a lack of knowledge may be why
justin Instagram:vsangelsjustinb
Lifestyle 'It is very scary': a Victoria's Secret model trainer was shocked by London's obsession with this high-intensity workout
null
Lifestyle This is what it's like to go on London's floating hot tub boat ride
null
Lifestyle You can now use your fingerprint as a boarding pass on select Delta flights