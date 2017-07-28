Lifestyle :  A French freediver just dropped 40 metres to the bottom of the world's deepest pool in one breath

French freediver Guillaume Nery just dropped 40 metres to the bottom of the world's deepest pool in one single breath.

The diver emptied his lungs of air before beginning his descent in the Y-40 Deep Joy Pool. Doing this reduces his buoyancy, meaning he can sink faster.

The 35-year old, who has previously broken four world records in freediving, spoke about the experience of being underwater; he said: "It is like I am out in space without gravity." Nery is also capable of diving 126 metres below the surface in a single breath.

The Y-40 Deep Joy Pool is heated between 32-34 degrees C, making it more comfortable for swimmers who like to swim without a wetsuit.

Produced by David Ibekwe.