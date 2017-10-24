Lifestyle :  A diamond company is raffling off an 18-course Michelin-star dinner on a private jet as part of a luxury trip for two to Singapore — and tickets cost less than £2

Blue diamond company V Diamonds is running a high-class raffle.

People enter by buying $2 shares in their Jane Seymour diamond ring.

The prize is an insanely luxurious all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore for two.

The highlight is an 18-course meal by restaurant Jaan on a Bombardier CL605 jet.



Good news for fans of luxury travel — you now have the chance to enjoy the world's most expensive dining experience as part of an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, and it'll cost you less than £2.

Blue diamond expert V Diamonds is offering a million people the chance to own part of its rare 2.08 carat Fancy Vivid blue diamond ring — named after actress Jane Seymour — for just $2 (£1.52).

Shares in the diamond are being offered for sale much in the same way as shares of a company — with the added incentive that each share purchased gives you a chance to win a super-luxurious holiday.

For each $2 invested, the entrant will get one chance to win the epic dinner for two in Singapore — and there are one million "parts" available for purchase.

The contest will launch in "late 2017/early 2018," according to the company, but you can register your interest here.

Here's everything included in the four-day, three-night all-expenses-paid trip for two to Singapore:

First-class return flights to Singapore from anywhere in the world.

Welcome drinks and private viewing of rare blue diamonds at V Diamonds gallery.

A three-night stay in the presidential suite of a five-star hotel.

A three-hour sunset cruise on a luxury yacht.

A Rolls-Royce chauffeur service to and from dinner — and for your entire trip

An 18-course dinner by Michelin-starred restaurant Jaan served on a $30 million Bombardier CL605 private jet during a four-hour flight (which departs from and arrives in Singapore).

The dinner comes with two pairs of diamond chopsticks worth $34,000, yours to personalise and take home afterwards.

It will be served with vintage wine...

And 10,000 roses.

The trip also includes a fireworks display.

Exclusive usage of the Commercially Important People (CIP) private terminal.

Additional complimentary Michelin-starred meals.

VIP hospitality at clubs and spas.

See the "Ultimate Dinner Experience" in action here:

Russia's World of Diamonds Group first launched the $2 million dinner concept last year.

It was recently sold to cryptocurrency expert and V Diamonds owner Ville Oehmna, who relaunched it under his own branding.

Karan Tilani, director of World of Diamonds Group, said: "Having received applications from people who value the exclusivity of the ring and the dinner experience, we faced the dilemma of concluding on a single buyer. We embraced Ville Oehman's concept of opening up the highly exclusive blue diamond market to a fractional ownership model by using blockchain technology."

More details around the contest are expected to be revealed during a press conference in the V Diamonds gallery located at Singapore’s Changi Airport's private terminal.