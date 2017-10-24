Lifestyle :  A diamond company is raffling off an 18-course Michelin-star dinner on a private jet as part of a luxury trip for two to Singapore — and tickets cost less than £2

First-class flights, a five-star hotel, and a cruise on a luxury yacht are also included.
Good news for fans of luxury travel — you now have the chance to enjoy the world's most expensive dining experience as part of an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, and it'll cost you less than £2.
Blue diamond expert V Diamonds is offering a million people the chance to own part of its rare 2.08 carat Fancy Vivid blue diamond ring — named after actress Jane Seymour — for just $2 (£1.52).
Shares in the diamond are being offered for sale much in the same way as shares of a company — with the added incentive that each share purchased gives you a chance to win a super-luxurious holiday.
For each $2 invested, the entrant will get one chance to win the epic dinner for two in Singapore — and there are one million "parts" available for purchase.
The contest will launch in "late 2017/early 2018," according to the company, but you can register your interest here.
See the "Ultimate Dinner Experience" in action here:
Russia's World of Diamonds Group first launched the $2 million dinner concept last year.
It was recently sold to cryptocurrency expert and V Diamonds owner Ville Oehmna, who relaunched it under his own branding.
Karan Tilani, director of World of Diamonds Group, said: "Having received applications from people who value the exclusivity of the ring and the dinner experience, we faced the dilemma of concluding on a single buyer. We embraced Ville Oehman's concept of opening up the highly exclusive blue diamond market to a fractional ownership model by using blockchain technology."
More details around the contest are expected to be revealed during a press conference in the V Diamonds gallery located at Singapore’s Changi Airport's private terminal.