Lifestyle A dating expert shares 3 tips to make yourself more attractive

Matthew Hussey, dating expert at howtogettheguy.com and howtogettheguy.com/blog and author of New York Times bestseller "Get the Guy," shared with Business Insider UK three ways to become more attractive.

Here's a transcript of the video:

1. Show different sides of you. I always call them "unique pairings." If you have two qualities in you that you don't normally find in the same person – that's a unique pairing.

It's the combination of qualities that makes us really attractive. Not just being dominant in one area.

2. Another way to be attractive is to invest in who invests in you. Too often in life, we invest in people that show us no interest. We invest in people that give us bad behaviour.

Don't invest in someone based on how much you like them. Invest in someone based on how much they invest in you.

3. The other great way to be attractive is to build a rich life around your dating life. It's 100% a safety net for anything that can go wrong in your dating life.

If you know that you can walk away from any person and go back to an amazing social life with your friends. You can go back to a job that fulfills you. You can get back in the gym and feel great about your body. You have wonderful relationships with family.

You know that you have a safety net to hedge against anything that could happen. Nobody can have a gun to your head in dating if you have a rich life outside of dating.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by David Ibekwe.

