Lifestyle :  A budget airline you’ve probably never heard of is selling flights to New York with free WiFi from £121 — if you can deal with the cramped conditions

The latest Scandinavian airline to start selling cheap transatlantic flights is one you've probably never even heard of.

From April 2018, Primera Air will be offering services from London Stansted and Birmingham to New York’s Newark Airport and Boston from just £121 one way, or return for only £271.

The price is fare-only, meaning that in true budget airline fashion, seat selection, checked luggage, and meals, will all incur additional costs.

The seats also offer the same amount of legroom as a Ryanair plane, according to The Independent.

Checking in a standard 23kg bag will set you back £25 each way. Seat reservations start at £22 for a normal seat, £40 for an extra legroom seat, and go up to £55 for an exit seat.

However, an "XL" seat apparently only offers 32 inches of legroom — the same as a regular seat on long haul flights with British Airways and Virgin.

Meals cost £30 each way, but you can opt to up your fare category to include a meal, baggage, and "priority" seating for £50 each way.

Flights will be operated by a new Airbus A321NEO aircraft which has two cabins — full-service premium and low-fare economy — free Wi-Fi and onboard charging points.

The news comes after Norwegian Airlines announced its plans in December to slash the price of flights from Edinburgh to smaller airports in the Big Apple to as little as £56.

Primera Air tickets to both destinations are on sale now with prices starting from £149 one way inclusive of all taxes, fees, and charges.

The airline said it expects to announce another transatlantic route by the end of the summer.