Lifestyle :  9 stunning Airbnbs with tennis courts you can rent around the world this summer, ranked by price

With the final almost upon us, tennis lovers should fear not. Business Insider has partnered up with Airbnb to showcase some of the most stunning homes with tennis courts which are still available to rent this summer across the globe.

From a gated villa in the Californian desert to a charming finca in Mallorca and beautiful cottage in the French Riviera, these are some of the best rentals that cater to the tennis crowd.

Scroll down for a full list of Airbnb's nine stunning listings, ranked in ascending order by price per night.

9. Aquitaine, France: from £174 per night — Four-bedroom house with a swimming pool and a tennis court.

8. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France: £279 per night — Four-bedroom house with a private pool.

7. Palm Desert, California, US: from £316 per night — Five-bedroom gated villa and tennis 'resort.'

6. Normandie, France: from £320 per night — Six-bedroom house with tennis court, heated pool, and jacuzzi.

5. Huge Cedar City, Utah, US: from £380 per night — Five-bedroom estate with private tennis court.

4. Moffatt Beach, Queensland, Australia: from £479 per night — Luxurious private four-bedroom beach house with a pool, spa, and tennis court.

3. Mallorca, Spain: from £594 per night — Six-bedroom finca with pool and tennis court.

2. Murrieta, California, US: from £1,032 per night — Six-bedroom villa with private pool and tennis court.

1. Kilada, Greece: from £1,042 per night — Eight-bedroom beachfront villa with tennis court.

