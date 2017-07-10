Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  7 most amazing natural resorts in Nigeria

When it comes to tourist attractions and sites, Nigeria has got more than enough to put anyone on the move round the clock.

Wikki spring, Bauchi state

Wikki spring, Bauchi state

Nigeria is such a beautiful country lying somewhere in the heart of African with a good number of tourist attractions worth visiting.

It quite unfortunate that a good number of us who wants to become global tourist haven't even taken time out to visit some of the cool places in the country.

With amazing sights to see, museums, parks, islands and all, you just can't get enough of its beauty in one piece. So, today, we'd explore a catalogue of the country's beauty in these amazing Instagram pictures.

1. Wikki spring, Bauchi state

Wikki spring, Bauchi state

I bet so many people aren't even aware of this place. The Wikki Spring can be found in the Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi state. When next you visit Bauchi, do well to stop by.

2. Kano city walls

 Kano city walls

The Kano city walls which was built way back in 1095 with baked clay still stands till date.

3. Matsirga Waterfalls, Kaduna State

Matsirga Waterfalls, Kaduna State

The Matsirga waterfalls is a natural rock shelter at a river bank that forms a cover and resting place for picnicking. Matsirga waterfall is one of the top tourist hotspots in Kaduna.

4. Gurara Falls, Niger State

Gurara Falls, Niger State

Gurara Falls, one of the natural habitats is one of Nigeria's famous tourist attractions located in Niger state.

5. Sukur Cultural Landscape, Adamawa State

Sukur Cultural Landscape, Adamawa State

Sukur cultural landscape is a UNESCO Heritage site located near the Mandara Mountains in Adamawa state. It is Africa's first cultural landscape to receive World Heritage List inscription.

6. Erin Ijesha waterfalls, Osun state

Erin Ijesha waterfalls, Osun state

Erin ijesha waterfalls is a seven-step waterfall in Osun State, Nigeria with the water flowing lazily through the height as it picks up it velocity.

7. Idanre Hills, Ondo state

Idanre Hills, Ondo state

 Idanre hills with the highest peak reached by six hundred and sixty seven (667) steps remain one of the wonders of nature and a marvelous tourist destination in the country.

