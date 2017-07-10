Lifestyle :  5 tourist centres in Lagos that makes going to Dubai uninteresting

One of the things Nigerians are globally known for is leisure. This is because Nigerians are always positive and happy people. Thus, tourism and hospitality industries of the world are always pitching interest offers to Nigeria during winter and summers to attract them.

Due to the recent recession and decline in general income level in the country, most of these countries have received fewer tourists from Nigeria.

A cursor search for better leisure spots in Nigeria has revealed some interesting places in the commercial hub of the country, Lagos that there styles and taste are in consonance with that of Dubai.

Here are five places that would a beautiful holiday and leisure experience.

Taqwa Bay

Taqwa Bay is a man-made sheltered beach near the Lagos harbour. It is an Island only accessible by boat, makes it’s a destination for most European-originated expatriates and tourists.

Fun lovers also found it a low-expense relaxation and leisure destination.

Some of the historic points on the beach include the house of Lord Lugard, while the Queen Elizabeth II also stayed on this Island during her visit to Nigeria in 1956.

With a receptive host community, some of Nigeria’s leading oil and gas and multinational companies - Shell, Chevron, Leventis, Sahara Energy, among others, have their chalets on the Island.

Taqwa Bay is one tourist point you should consider visiting during the next public holiday. With a ferry from popular Nigerian Inland Water Authority (NIWA) loading station at CMS, Lagos, you are 25 minutes away from the historical relaxation spot.

La Champagne Tropicana

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is a private tropical spot in Lagos. It is a haven for holiday and merriment.

La Campagne is situated in the Lekki-Ajah axis of Lagos, an area which houses the most expensive real estate market in Nigeria. Though the name sounds French, its community is populated with many traditional spots for your relaxation.

A day pass at the resort only cost N4500 ($14.7), with a room costing N46000 ($150).

Kuramo Waters-Beach

Another leisure and relaxation spots in Lagos that provides need relaxation experience in Lagos is the Kuramo Waters. It is a usual playground for affluent people and top c-suite executives in Nigeria.

The Waters, which also offers a beach, is a location filled with the presence of many luxurious hotels and local restaurants. These offers visitors breathtaking views of the oceans. At night, Kuramo Waters is a destination for more carousing experience.

Inagbe Beach Resort

Inagbe Resort is a 15-minute boat ride away from Victoria Island and a 10-minute boat ride from Tarkwa Bay, Ilashe Beach.

The centre is fast becoming the biggest tourist attractions in Lagos.

As a sand Island, it offers visitors services which include quad bikes for N8,000 ($26) per hour and a speed boat round trip for N18,000 ($59).

Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC), Lagos.

LCC is a 21-year old centre managed by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation. It is a centre with a huge swathe of wetlands set aside for wildlife viewing.

Some of the wildlife games in the centre include monkeys, crocodiles and various birds.

The centre offers a world-class family picnic haven and offers nature walks, picnic & sporting facilities. It is one of the best places to visit during the early morning.