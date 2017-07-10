Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  5 incredible beach-side hotels in Lagos

Lifestyle 5 incredible beach-side hotels in Lagos

  • Published:

If you love the view of water and of the city, these hotels will give you the best breathtaking view you can ask for.

Eko hotel and suites play

Eko hotel and suites

(Eko hotels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lagos has got one of the beautiful seasides structures in the country where you can literally enjoy a relaxed, cool evening and the view of the beach.

So yeah, immerse yourself fully in the seaside beauty and experience with these beautiful beachside hotels in the city.

1. Eko Hotels and Suites

Eko hotel and suites play

Eko hotel and suites

(Eko hotels)
 

Eko hotel is a five-star conference centre hotel in Lagos located in the heart of the beautiful Victoria Island, and shielded from the hustle and bustle of the Lagos metropolis. The Hotel is spread over three buildings and has spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Kuramo Lagoon.

2. Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel play

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

(Nairaland)
 

This hotel is located on the waterfront, within 3 km of Silverbird Galleria, Bar Beach, and Lagos Motor Boat Club offers a nice  view of Lagos and Lagos Lagoon. Along with 3 restaurants, this hotel has a marina and a private beach. Double fun, right?

ALSO READ: 7 most amazing natural resorts in Nigeria

3. Maison Fahrenheit

Maison Fahrenheit rooftop play

Maison Fahrenheit rooftop

(TripAdvisor)
 

Located in Victoria Island, the hotel is within 2 km of Bar Beach and Kuramo Beach with an outdoor pool and a rooftop lounge that gives a breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

4. Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points by Sheraton play

Four Points by Sheraton

(Bookings.com)
 

Located in Victoria Island, this spa hotel is within 1 mi (2 km) of Palms Shopping Mall and Kuramo Beach. Bar Beach and Ikoyi Golf Club are also within 3 mi (5 km).

5. Westwood Hotel Ikoyi

The westwood hotel play

The westwood hotel

(Jumia Travel)
 

The hotel, facing Cowrie Creek and with beautiful views of Lagos, is a 4 star hotel in Ikoyi Lagos with a restaurant, a bar and an outdoor pool.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here’s why airlines make you put your phone on 'Airplane Mode'bullet
2 Lifestyle Africa's two biggest music stars have a "beef" but who...bullet
3 Lifestyle These are the super expensive private schools where...bullet

Lifestyle

On your first couples holiday you'll likely see each other at your best and your worst.
Lifestyle A relationship expert tells us 7 things you should avoid on your first holiday as a couple
The Jardin d'Hiver is quite grand.
Lifestyle One of Paris' most iconic, celebrity-hosting hotels just reopened after a €200 million revival — take a look
Wakanow opens its Kenya office to take opportunity of boomig tourist industry of the country.
Lifestyle One of Nigeria's biggest online travel agencies wants a part of Kenya's tourism pie
Consistent and correct condom use can prevent gonorrhoea.
Lifestyle Unsafe oral sex is causing a rise in cases of untreatable gonorrhoea, according to the World Health Organization