Lifestyle :  5 incredible beach-side hotels in Lagos

If you love the view of water and of the city, these hotels will give you the best breathtaking view you can ask for.
So yeah, immerse yourself fully in the seaside beauty and experience with these beautiful beachside hotels in the city.
Eko hotel is a five-star conference centre hotel in Lagos located in the heart of the beautiful Victoria Island, and shielded from the hustle and bustle of the Lagos metropolis. The Hotel is spread over three buildings and has spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Kuramo Lagoon.
This hotel is located on the waterfront, within 3 km of Silverbird Galleria, Bar Beach, and Lagos Motor Boat Club offers a nice view of Lagos and Lagos Lagoon. Along with 3 restaurants, this hotel has a marina and a private beach. Double fun, right?
Located in Victoria Island, the hotel is within 2 km of Bar Beach and Kuramo Beach with an outdoor pool and a rooftop lounge that gives a breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Located in Victoria Island, this spa hotel is within 1 mi (2 km) of Palms Shopping Mall and Kuramo Beach. Bar Beach and Ikoyi Golf Club are also within 3 mi (5 km).
The hotel, facing Cowrie Creek and with beautiful views of Lagos, is a 4 star hotel in Ikoyi Lagos with a restaurant, a bar and an outdoor pool.