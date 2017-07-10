Lifestyle :  5 incredible beach-side hotels in Lagos

Lagos has got one of the beautiful seasides structures in the country where you can literally enjoy a relaxed, cool evening and the view of the beach.

So yeah, immerse yourself fully in the seaside beauty and experience with these beautiful beachside hotels in the city.

1. Eko Hotels and Suites

Eko hotel is a five-star conference centre hotel in Lagos located in the heart of the beautiful Victoria Island, and shielded from the hustle and bustle of the Lagos metropolis. The Hotel is spread over three buildings and has spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Kuramo Lagoon.

2. Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

This hotel is located on the waterfront, within 3 km of Silverbird Galleria, Bar Beach, and Lagos Motor Boat Club offers a nice view of Lagos and Lagos Lagoon. Along with 3 restaurants, this hotel has a marina and a private beach. Double fun, right?

3. Maison Fahrenheit

Located in Victoria Island, the hotel is within 2 km of Bar Beach and Kuramo Beach with an outdoor pool and a rooftop lounge that gives a breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

4. Four Points by Sheraton

Located in Victoria Island, this spa hotel is within 1 mi (2 km) of Palms Shopping Mall and Kuramo Beach. Bar Beach and Ikoyi Golf Club are also within 3 mi (5 km).

5. Westwood Hotel Ikoyi

The hotel, facing Cowrie Creek and with beautiful views of Lagos, is a 4 star hotel in Ikoyi Lagos with a restaurant, a bar and an outdoor pool.