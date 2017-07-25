Lifestyle :  3 signs you're dating a toxic person, according to the author of a New York Times bestseller on dating

Business Insider UK spoke to Matthew Hussey, dating expert at howtogettheguy.com and howtogettheguy.com/blog and author of New York Times bestseller "Get the Guy," about how to know if you have a toxic partner.

Here's a transcript of the video:

The biggest signs that somebody is toxic in your relationship are:

1. If you become the root of all evil. If anything that goes wrong is always your fault. They could never admit to being wrong. You always got to beware of someone who cannot say "sorry."

Someone who can't say "sorry" you know that as soon as it hits the fan and it gets difficult you're going to be in a bad time with that person.

2. Anybody who looks to do damage. I call it "scorpion behaviour." If you get close to a scorpion and a scorpion gets scared, then that stings you.

A bad, toxic partner when they are afraid they won't tell you they're afraid. Instead, they'll just sting you. They'll try to do damage.

Toxic partners won't actually talk through things or be vulnerable with you. Instead, they hide.

3. Lastly, toxic partners will lie to deal with anything. They'll find any way to make you the crazy one.

If you get too close to somebody who makes you feel crazy even though what you're annoyed about, or angry about, or upset about is completely logical that's a relationship you have to get out of.

Because that person will erode your confidence over time in a very powerful way.

