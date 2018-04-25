Life coach explains Cee-C’s behaviour in Big Brother Naija

Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, an executive coach has explained the possible rationale behind Cee-C’s behaviour in the Big Brother Naija.
Laila said: “CEE C is a lovely girl who has been exposed to issues that have changed her - but she can be helped. If anyone knows her.”
The founder and lead consultant at ACTS Generation GBV, a non-governmental organization which combats domestic violence and child abuse in Nigeria, explained that Cee-C is a badly hurt girl - speaking from the mess within her!
In a long post on Instagram, St. Matthew-Daniel revealed that Cee-C’s behaviour while in the reality show that lasted 85 days has a deep connection with her foundation.
Read her Instagram post here:
The young girl called CEE C - who WON a SILVER! . BBN has come and gone but memories linger especially about CEE C - who is still trending. . She made 2nd PLACE and that is not seen because her attitude and behaviour is what is speaking! Is what people see! . I kept listening and looking at her and all I saw was a badly hurt girl - speaking from the mess within her! The bitterness that is obvious has a root. I asked myself: #emo#4oCc##where did that bitter root come from at such a tender age? . THERE IS A DEEP STORY THERE! . Yes, I agree that on MANY occasions she behaved very badly but lashing out is her coping mechanism - the veneer she puts on is meant to HIDE the #emo#4oCY##hate#emo#4oCZ##, pain, disappointment etc within her. . : What is CEE C#emo#4oCZ##s STORY? What happened to her foundation? Therein lies the reason for her behaviour which people are using to condemn her! . This is what happens to a lot of people - being abusive and cursing at the #emo#4oCY##slightest provocation#emo#4oCZ## or when they can#emo#4oCZ##t get their way! They have a #emo#4oCY##hidden story#emo#4oCZ## that manifests. In marriages, on the social media, in family issues - everywhere! Jealousy, offenses, anger etc . . There are a lot of CEE C#emo#4oCZ##s around but, unlike her, they are not watched by millions of people ready to judge. . Check yourself - are you perfect? I am not and everyday I strive to conquer residual habits. . . Even most of the other HOUSEMATES need to check themselves because they also exhibited negative traits - no matter the trigger! . . What are the negative experiences that are influencing your present? That is keeping you STUCK? At work and in your relationships? Until you resolve the PAST, it will keep influencing your PRESENT! Keeps influencing how you behave and your actions! You need to seek assistance to move beyond all. . CEE C is a lovely girl who has been exposed to issues that has changed her - but she can be helped. If anyone knows her - tell her to get in touch! . Meanwhile, I will ask that we all go easy as we judge this young girl! . #nooneisperfect