Life coach explains Cee-C’s behaviour in Big Brother Naija

Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, an executive coach, speaker and women's rights activist has explained the possible rationale behind Cee-C’s behaviour in the recently concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Laila said: “CEE C is a lovely girl who has been exposed to issues that have changed her - but she can be helped. If anyone knows her.”

The founder and lead consultant at ACTS Generation GBV, a non-governmental organization which combats domestic violence and child abuse in Nigeria, explained that Cee-C is a badly hurt girl - speaking from the mess within her!

In a long post on Instagram, St. Matthew-Daniel revealed that Cee-C’s behaviour while in the reality show that lasted 85 days has a deep connection with her foundation.

