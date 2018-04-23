news

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital in London alongside Prince William on Monday morning, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess' first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born in the same hospital. The gender and name of their third child are not yet known.

Kensington Palace revealed Middleton's pregnancy last September. The announcement was made earlier than planned because the duchess had to cancel a planned engagement due to morning sickness.

When born, the Cambridges' third child will be fifth in line to the throne, bumping Prince Harry to sixth place.

Middleton carried out her last royal engagement in late March before going on maternity leave. She maintained a light workload for a several weeks after her last two children were born.