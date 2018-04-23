Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child

Lifestyle Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital in London alongside Prince William on Monday morning, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess' first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born in the same hospital. The gender and name of their third child are not yet known.

Kensington Palace revealed Middleton's pregnancy last September. The announcement was made earlier than planned because the duchess had to cancel a planned engagement due to morning sickness.

When born, the Cambridges' third child will be fifth in line to the throne, bumping Prince Harry to sixth place.

Middleton carried out her last royal engagement in late March before going on maternity leave. She maintained a light workload for a several weeks after her last two children were born.

Top 3

1 Swaziland These are the 15 beautiful wives that King Mswati III has marriedbullet
2 Lifestyle R Kelly loses lawyer, publicist and assistant at once and...bullet
3 Lifestyle Heathrow Airport just auctioned off the contents of an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Inspector examines the damaged Southwest Airlines engine.
Lifestyle Europe orders emergency inspections of the type of jet engines that failed on deadly Southwest Airlines flight
null
Lifestyle Alibaba is about to spend big to upgrade logistics network (BABA)
null
Tech You don't need to use suncream above SPF 30 — but there's another rating you should be looking at
Lifestyle Here are the six most influential Africans according to the 2018 TIME 100 list