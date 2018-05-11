K1 de Ultimate, talks about career, N66 million car, politics

news

Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan Anifowoshe a.k.a. K1 de Ultimate says he will go all out to enjoy the remaining years of his life.

The 61-year-old singer said this during a chat with Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.

“When I am not touring, I am more engaged now, here in Nigeria with other things. I am not retiring, I am still very agile and working but I want to take more time to enjoy more of my life,” he had revealed during the chat.

On his car

In March 2018, K1’s acquired a Bentley Flying Spur car, valued at N66 million.

However, the singer, with a career spanning over four decades, has a different story to the acquisition of the Bentley car which he agreed is a luxury automobile.

Explaining the acquisition, K1 said: “I acquired my Bentley many years back abroad but I just brought it back to Nigeria, so it's not a totally newly bought car. I have been a lover of good rides all my life, but the fear of bad roads is responsible for why I couldn't bring the cars back from abroad. But when I chose to, I felt I was getting older and I also felt there was no reason for me to enjoy my wealth in hidden. When my daughter died, I decided to bring back all my automobiles around and that is why many saw the Bentley which they all thought I just acquired.”

Unknown to many, the Fuji musician has always enjoyed driving himself around town and even when he is outside Nigeria. However, his health can no longer supporting his passion for driving.

K1 explains why he will now be chauffeur driven against driving himself, which he had done for over three decades.

“Two days ago (Friday, April 27, 2018), I officially stopped driving myself and that is as a result of the advice from my doctors after my last medical report,” he began.

Continuing, K1 said: “The doctors noted that I should slow down on some things and one of those things that I know I needed to cool down with is driving. I have stopped driving and have given the role to someone else who is capable to do the driving.”

We are all political elements

K1 agrees that all individuals are a political element including himself. However, his political inclination won’t see him vying for an elective position but will develop as many individuals as he can politically.

“We are all political elements, we have that in our system. When you have five or 10 people around you, you play politics. The society that we are, the music industry and the genre we thrive in will definitely have people calling you to come and have one or two things, you play politics. When you use the usage of words to describe things and talk to people about is also politics but I am not seeking active politics through the office, no I am not doing that. I am a developer of people and will rather use my opportunities to grow others in the right direction but I have many other things I am doing,” he stressed.

I do other businesses aside music

For a man, who says he has never flown any other class aside from the first class when traveling by air, the popular musician revealed he has other sources of income aside proceeds of music.

“I am doing business so that I don't constitute a nuisance to the lives of my children, I still remain very relevant in business as well. The business aspect of my life is kicking very well and it's blossoming,” he said.

Being touted a billionaire

K1 tells us about his grass to grace story in the music industry, his gratitude to God for enjoying a good life despite being ripped off by pirates to the tune of billions of Naira.

He said: “I don't know what manner of being a billionaire is but I tell you I can categorically say today that a whole lot of people out there across the globe are milking from my resources, my blessings, my God-gifted talent. There are very many people today doing my works and making huge money, monies that are supposed to come to me but aren't as a result of the failure of the society that we are. People are making so much money but I am happy because, from everything, God still made something for me that I am pleased to be so happy to say thank you, God.”

Career and politics

His take on piracy and pirates is an interesting one. Despite agreeing that pirates have wrecked several entertainers worldwide, the musician still feels grateful for getting a tiny fraction of the proceeds of his musical works.

“Piracy globally kills a lot of practitioners who have had their works pirated, either a writer, singer or actor. Piracy kills very fast and those that are able to withstand it are still giving thanks to God Almighty and those who couldn't have died in the process. You can imagine when piracy takes 90 percent of your sweat away from you and you are left to live on only 10 percent," he said.

Continuing, he said: "There is serious legislation against piracy in the west, it might not be as serious as that here but if the west couldn't battle or win the war against piracy, can we over here? we can't. But we thank God that little that you are able to get, so long the little is able to help you cater for the things that needed to be catered for, give thanks to God and keep living because what you can not change, you can not change. I don't want to see anybody being killed because they stole my works because if that happens, it brings nothing back to me. If you kill pirates in Nigeria, what about the ones in France or in America, many artists have their jobs being pirated miles away from where they live. This is the society that we have found ourselves, so we should just continue to give thanks to Almighty God and live it as it is.”