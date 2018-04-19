Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

'I'll never beat that record': Trump praises Barbara and George HW Bush's 73-year marriage

CNN

  • President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the family members of former first lady Barbara Bush who died on Tuesday at age 92.
  • Trump also gave a self-deprecating comment in light of the decades-long marriage between Barbara and former President George H.W. Bush.


President Donald Trump offered his condolences following the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, and added a self-deprecating comment in light of the decades-long marriage between Barbara and former President George H.W. Bush.

"Our hearts are saddened by her passing, but our spirits are lifted by the memories of her goodness and her grace," Trump said in his opening statement during a news conference with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday. "She was a good person."

"Melania and I send our prayers to Barbara's husband of 73 years. I'll never beat that record," Trump quipped.

The Bushes 73-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple. The two met at a dance in 1942, when Barbara was 16 and Bush was 17.

