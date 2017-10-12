Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Get A Splash :  These Accra hotels have some of the best pools you can find

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa gives you the top 5 luxurious swimming pools you can get a good splash in Accra.

play Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City (Hip Africa)
Deciding on a hotel in Accra? Bear in mind that the city can get hot. Really hot. And while exploring Ghana's capital is incredibly rewarding, sometimes all you'll want to do is laze by a pool in your swimsuit. Take a look at these cool pools in Accra.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel

play Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel (TimeOut)

 

Backed by palm-studded grounds and a sweeping azure pool, Accra’s newest luxury bolthole is certainly living up to its hype. Waiters on roller blades glide across the gleaming patio, supplying fresh snacks and icy drinks to holidaymakers stretched out on loungers around the pool.

 

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City

play Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City (Hip Africa)

 

Good things come to those who wait.. Well, finally, the much-delayed Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City has now opened to compete for top billing with Ghana’s very finest hotels. It can boast of rooftop swimming pool.

 

Labadi Beach

play Labadi Beach (TimeOut)

 

The Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra is specifically designed to meet the needs of the discerning international business traveller. The Hotel is situated adjacent to one of the most popular beaches in Ghana. Leisure time is a priority at Labadi Beach and the Hotel’s swimming pool is the central attraction.

 

La Palm Royal Beach

play La Palm Royal Beach (Booking.com)

 

The pool is the star of this beachside retreat, with its deep expansive waters, a separate children’s pool and a wet bar shaking up icy cocktails.

 

Golden Tulip

play Hotel Golden Tulip Accra, Ghana (Booking.com)

The elegant four star La Palm Royal Beach Hotel has earned a reputation as being the premier resort in Ghana. The swimming pool is a "one-of-a-kind" in West Africa. It is a maze of lagoons, bridges and islands with both shallow and deeper areas.

