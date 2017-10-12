Get A Splash :  These Accra hotels have some of the best pools you can find

Deciding on a hotel in Accra? Bear in mind that the city can get hot. Really hot. And while exploring Ghana's capital is incredibly rewarding, sometimes all you'll want to do is laze by a pool in your swimsuit. Take a look at these cool pools in Accra.

Backed by palm-studded grounds and a sweeping azure pool, Accra’s newest luxury bolthole is certainly living up to its hype. Waiters on roller blades glide across the gleaming patio, supplying fresh snacks and icy drinks to holidaymakers stretched out on loungers around the pool.

Good things come to those who wait.. Well, finally, the much-delayed Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City has now opened to compete for top billing with Ghana’s very finest hotels. It can boast of rooftop swimming pool.

The Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra is specifically designed to meet the needs of the discerning international business traveller. The Hotel is situated adjacent to one of the most popular beaches in Ghana. Leisure time is a priority at Labadi Beach and the Hotel’s swimming pool is the central attraction.

La Palm Royal Beach

The pool is the star of this beachside retreat, with its deep expansive waters, a separate children’s pool and a wet bar shaking up icy cocktails.

The elegant four star La Palm Royal Beach Hotel has earned a reputation as being the premier resort in Ghana. The swimming pool is a "one-of-a-kind" in West Africa. It is a maze of lagoons, bridges and islands with both shallow and deeper areas.