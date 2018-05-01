For Kim Jong-Un to leave North Korea, it takes a personal toilet, private airstrips, and bulletproof trains that go only 37 miles an hour

news

KCNA/Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un rarely leaves his country.

But when he does, observers have noted some of his unusual travel habits.

They include his insistence on having a "personal toilet" and bringing a special noodle machine from Pyongyang.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has reportedly agreed to meet with President Donald Trump in the Korean demilitarized zone, according to news reports on Tuesday.

For Kim, the meeting will mark a rare moment in the public eye. The enigmatic leader visited the DMZ last week to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, and in March he traveled to China to meet with President Xi Jinping, but otherwise has not left his native country since he took office in 2011.

Kim's previous turns on the international stage have revealed some of his curious travel habits, like his need for a "personal toilet" to accompany him and his insistence on bringing a special noodle machine on trips.

