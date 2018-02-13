Federal Government works to close down illegal drug markets

news

On Saturday, February 10, 2018, the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole disclosed that the Federal Government close down all illegal drug markets in the country from January 1, 2019.

Adewale said this while at the ceremony of the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) in Abia State. The minister also said that the full implementation of the CWC component of the National Drugs Distribution Guidelines (NDDG) would also commence on January 1, 2019. Adewole stated that the Federal Ministry of Health in its bid to reverse the ugly trend had in 2013 issued the NDDG.

He said one of the major challenges in the use of medicines in the country was the unsatisfactory drug distribution system, which has led to poor product handling, difficulty in product tracking for statistical purpose, recall and circulation of substandard products, as well as audit trail and destruction of professional practice.

Registrar of PCN, Elijah Mohammed said the CWC was a concept within the NDDG to cater for those who are in the open drug market, saying that it would help sanitize drug distribution in the country because open drug markets are the hub of major drugs supply and drugs problems in the country.

Mohammed said that the Federal Government was sensitive to the wants of Nigerians therefore providing the CWC, as an alternative to those in the open drug market instead of pushing them out.

Elijah said the CWC would provide effective regulatory activities and ensure good pharmaceutical service delivery in the country.