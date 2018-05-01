Emzor suspends distribution of codeine cough drug over abuse

news

Emzor has suspended the distribution of its major cough drug, Emzolyn with Codeine over rise in drug abuse.

The President's wife reacted to the recently released video by the BBC on the rise of the abuse of a cough drug with codeine by youths and Nigerian adults.

Leading Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Emzor has suspended the distribution of its major cough drug, Emzolyn with Codeine over rise in drug abuse.

The company has suspended the distribution of the drug after an alleged sales rep of the pharmaceutical company sold 60 bottles of Emzolyn with Codeine to undercover reporters in the North.

In a tweet by Emzor's official Twitter handle, it wrote, "The distribution of Emzolyn with Codeine has been suspended pending the results of a full and thorough internal investigation."

The staffer had thrown the pharmaceutical company into the spotlight as it is being viewed as one of the possible distributors of the drug which is currently rendering many Nigerian youths useless.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari is alarmed with the rise of codeine abuse

Emzor's response

"Emzor Pharmaceuticals is a responsible and ethical company with over 120 lines including Emzolyn with Codeine under licence from NAFDAC. Emzor is treating the findings of the BBC documentary with the upmost seriousness and has launched a full and through investigation. Emzor adheres fully to the documentation guidelines for the handling, production, storing and distribution of products containing codeine.

"Our staff are trained on the controlled status of codeine and codeine products and supply guidelines. Emzor is not involved in the direct sales to individual members of the public. Emzor does not sanction the supply of Emzolyn with Codeine in any way that breaches the Dangerous Drugs Act or NAFDAC guidelines.

"Emzor’s daily production is below 0.5% of the reported estimated daily amounts of codeine reportedly consumed in Kano and Jigawa States. The Sales Rep depicted in the BBC video was initially placed on suspension and has now been summarily dismissed following an investigation. Any representations made by the Sales Rep are in breach of company policy and ethics and were undertaken independently by him.

"The distribution of Emzolyn with Codeine has been suspended pending the results of a full and thorough internal investigation. We hope the findings of the documentary will shed further light on the extent and impact of the illicit trade and consumption of codeine. We hope that full stakeholder engagement will result in impactful action against the abuse, smuggling and faking of drugs on the continent."