The PA to the Nigeria's First Lady is a big fan of the recently concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija and here is why.

From BamBam to Rico Swarvey and Cee-C, Zaynab had her favourites and showed a keen interest in the reality TV show

Zaynab Ikaz- Kassim, the Personal Assistant to Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari is a big fan of the recently concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Some of the tweets and retweets of the PR and Digital Media strategist's Twitter account during the 12 weeks (85 days) which the reality show held proved this.

From BamBam to Rico Swarvey and Cee-C, Zaynab had her favourites and showed a keen interest in the reality TV show that drew the attention of over 170million people across the African continent.

In one of her tweets, she had compared one of the housemates, BamBam to another Twitter user.

She had also retweeted a picture of another housemate, Rico Swavey when another Twitter user requested that followers retweet if they love the housemate - a move which Zaynab did.

However, towards the end of the reality TV show, Zaynab had openly shown her wish for one of the last three housemates, Cee-C to win the reality TV show.

Zaynab had rooted for the controversial housemate with the tweet: "Cee Cee for the WIN"

Zaynab, the assistant editor at a quarterly magazine, Diaspora Q is the founder of Casa Foundation and Preeclampsia Nigeria, an organisation that has been creating awareness on Preeclampsia, Pregnancy-related hypertension.

Miracle Ebube Ikechukwu Igbokwe, emerged the third winner of the Nigerian version of global reality TV show, Big Brother on Sunday, April 22, 2018.