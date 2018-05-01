Aisha Buhari is alarmed with the rise of codeine abuse

news

Aisha Buhari noted further that she's saddened that the rise in drug abuse in the Northern region of Nigeria and as a parent she would implore other parents to discourage the trend.

The President's wife reacted to the recently released video by the BBC on the rise of the abuse of a cough drug with codeine by youths and Nigerian adults.

Nigeria's first lady, Aisha M Buhari is alarmed by the fast rise of codeine drug abuse amongst youths and even adults in the country.

"I have noted with alarm the exponential rise of drug abuse in our country, especially in the North," she dropped.

Mrs Buhari noted further that she's saddened that the rise is rampant more in the Northern region of Nigeria and as a parent she would implore other parents to discourage the trend.

Continuing, Mrs Buhari said "As a parent, I am deeply saddened by this fact, it is important that we interupt the trend and encourage our children to stay drug free."

How the First Lady intends to discourage drug abuse

Relating her pet project to one of her ways of discouraging the rise in drug abuse, the Nigeria's First Lady said: "(The) Future Assured has a nationwide youth training and empowerment program which has constructive engagement as one of its direct goals. We also recently launched a war against substance abuse campaign.

"Simultaneously, the wives of Northern Governors are working tirelessly on the issue. They have recently renovated and commissioned a rehab center in Kogi and Kebbi state, while similar efforts are ongoing in other states."

Call on agencies to curb the rise of drug abuse

The First Lady has not only stopped at decrying the rise in drug abuse but has also joined Nigerian dignitaries in engaging in the war against drug abuse.

Mrs Buhari called on security agencies and parents to take the war against drug abuse as a personal war in other to halt the menace.

"I call on all security agencies, lawmakers, judiciary, drug manufacturers, civil society, regulators, teachers, parents, neighbours and YOU to take this as a personal war and halt the menace," the First Lady said.