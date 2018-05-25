Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

9 terms that define modern dating

Lifestyle 9 terms that define modern dating

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eugenio Marongiu / Shutterstock

  • Dating these days comes with its own unique terminology.
  • Ghosting, breadcrumbing, and gaslighting are all relationship phenomena people could run into when trying to find their next partner.
  • Here are 9 terms, from a relationship expert, that define modern dating so you can recognize them when they happen.

When it comes to dating, it seems as though new terminology is constantly being introduced. For instance, talk of ghosts used to be limited to Halloween or reality shows, and now “ghosting” is popular year-round — at least when it comes to dating.

To help clarify “ghosting” and other modern dating terms, Business Insider reached out to Antonia Hall, a psychologist, relationship expert, and author. From an etiquette standpoint, Hall filled us in on what’s OK and what’s not in terms of new dating trends.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle These are the seven richest billionaires in Africa right nowbullet
2 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho princebullet
3 Lifestyle The unbelievable coincidence between 2 royal weddings,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Why more women go to church than men
Lifestyle Why more women go to church than men
Here's why mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink beer
Lifestyle Mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink alcohol, and here is why
Best way to pour a beer and remain healthy
Lifestyle You have been pouring your beer the wrong way and this hospitality expert shows you just how to do it
Lifestyle Here are prices of the cheapest rooms in these 5 luxurious hotels in Lagos