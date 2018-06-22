Pulse.ng logo
5 times President Buhari and First Lady looked amazing together

Lifestyle 5 times President Buhari and First Lady, Aisha Buhari looked amazing together

Here are five times the first couple has been caught together looking amazing and encouraging young couples to aspire to be like them.

5 times President Buhari and First Lady looked cool together play

(Premium Times)
  • From the pictures of the first couple during the presidential campaign to their picture with their children, the Buharis indeed look good together.

From the pictures of the first couple during the presidential campaign to their picture with their children, the Buharis indeed look good together.

The couple got married on December 2, 1989, and have remained inseparable and stronger together.

The visit to London to see the Queen

play The first couple enjoy a brief meet with Queen of England at the Buckingham palace. (Instagram/Aisha Buhari)

President Buhari and First Lady, Aisha Buhari were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the Queen of England when she hosted a dinner for representatives and Heads of Government to celebrate the Commonwealth in 2018.

Discussing family and national issues

play First Lady, Aisha Buhari engrossed in a chat with President Buhari, who looks towering over her. (Instagram/Aisha Buhari)

First Lady, Aisha Buhari welcomes back her husband who had visited troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole in Borno, North East Nigeria.

A hug to relief stress

play First Lady, Aisha Buhari enjoys a warm embrace with President Buhari. (Instagram/Aisha Buhari)

The First Lady and President Buhari were pictured enjoying a warm embrace in the glare with the Vice President and his wife looking from opposite sides.

A reason to celebrate

play First Lady, Aisha Buhari and husband, President Buhari share the moment with one of their granddaughters as she celebrated her fourth birthday. (Instagram/Aisha Buhari)

Nigeria's first couple share an interesting moment with their granddaughter, Zee, who turned four.

Who doesn't enjoy a light joke with his spouse?

play President Buhari and First Lady, Aisha Buhari enjoy a joke at the State House, Abuja. (Instagram/Aisha Buhari)

President Buhari and First Lady, Aisha Buhari enjoy a light joke after the President returned from his long medical vacation in 2017.

