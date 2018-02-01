news

Mr Obi Okeke ‘Mr Buggatti’ is not a random Nigerian in the United States of America (USA). He is a man that has moved from being a 5-year refugee from Nigeria to becoming a major luxurious car dealer.

Within a span of two years, Mr Buggatti has made headline of all major news media across the world for just one reason, buying and selling exotic cars to celebrities in US. The latest deal is the purchase of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti Veyron for $2.5 million (N756 million).

On the shopping list on Floyd Mayweather Jnr, Mr Buggatti’s shop is the only destination where he tends to satisfy his thirst for luxurious cars.

The retired and billionaire boxer has purchased more than 39 cars from the Nigerian car dealer.

Okeke said about his huge celebrity client list: “When I came here, people knew about me. I’ve been very fortunate to build a deep client database for finding cars.”

1. Obi Okeke is born to a Nigerian father from the Eastern part of the country and an Ohio mother. He was born in Nigeria and spend the first five years of his life in the country. During the civil war between 1967 and 1970, his wife took him to America.

2. He returned to Nigeria after the war and travelled to Switzerland for his high school education. It was during his time in Switzerland that he developed a love for exotic cars.

3. At age 21, Obi Okeke made his first car dealership transaction. He purchased a BMW 323i Alpina and sold it for a profit of nearly four times its buying price.

"Once I found out I was good at what I was doing, I really just wanted to get to the top. I didn't know how to, but I just kept trying and trying," Okeke said.

4. He worked for many years as a salesman in many automobile companies in the US. These companies include Chevy, Dodge, Volkswagen, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes and ended his career with Ferrari-Maserati as general manager in 2012.

5. In the same year, He co-founded Fusion Luxury Motors in North Los Angeles with a man named Yoel Wazana. His Fusion Luxury Motors has cars collections whose price range of $49,000 to $3.8 million.

"Celebrities may buy a Range Rover or Aston Martin or something, but that doesn't mean they care about cars or want to collect. My buyers are people who have a true passion."