5 outrageous desserts in London, from a giant cookie pizza to a $130 ice cream cone

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Business Insider has covered a range of places in London where you can find the best desserts in town.
  • Including places that serve a £99 ($130) ice cream with 24-karat edible gold to a pizza made of cookie dough.
  • Below are our favourites which you can try out for yourselves.

London has a variety of spots for those that love to dine, especially if you're a fan of deserts. Here are some of our favourite places to visit for people with a sweet tooth.

What-a-Melon ice cream at Dominique Andel Bakery: This watermelon flavoured ice cream comes served in a real slice of watermelon.

Cookie dough pizza at Blondies Kitchen: This 12-inch treat is the sweetest pizza in town. The vanilla base is covered with Nutella, peanut butter, chocolate chips and sprinkles.

Avocado ice cream at Snowflake: This ice cream looks and resembles the look of avocados. It's called Avalato and is made from avocados, syrup and lemon juice.

Billionaire's Soft Serve at Snowflake: Snowflake also serves this £99 behemoth, which has raspberry macarons, edible diamonds and 24-karat leaves and is filled with salted caramel gelato.

Choco Kebab at Flavours Gelato: This restaurant sells a kebab made of white and milk chocolate. The kebab is carved down into thin shavings, which can be served on any dessert of your choice, from ice creams to pancakes.

Produced by David Ibekwe.

