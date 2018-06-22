Pulse.ng logo
19 science-backed ways men can appear more attractive to women

Lifestyle 19 science-backed ways men can appear more attractive to women

  Published: , Refreshed:
Tristan Fewings/Getty

  • Romantic attraction is complicated.
  • But scientists have generated many insights into what might make men attractive to women.
  • For example, men who look older, sport a light beard, or do volunteer work are generally considered more appealing.


Romantic attraction is a complicated thing that scientists still don't completely understand.

But, through research and experimentation, they've come up with many ideas about what draws one person to another.

Below, Business Insider has rounded up some of the most compelling scientific insights about the traits and behaviors that make men more appealing to women.

The best part? None of the items on this list require you to get cosmetic surgery or do a major personality overhaul. We're talking small tweaks, like acting nicer and swapping your deodorant.

Read on for simple ways to step up your dating game.

This is an update of an article originally posted by Drake Baer.

