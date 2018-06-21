Pulse.ng logo
18 people share the one thing they do every day to make their lives better

  • Your everyday habits can make or break your mood and mindset.
  • There's a number of small things you can do every day to maintain a happy, productive, and successful life — and they're different for everyone.
  • Here's what 18 people do every single day to make their lives better.

You have the power to put a positive spin on each and every day. Happy thoughts and actions create happy emotions. Ditto for expressing gratitude. If you spend five minutes each morning when you wake up thinking about what you’re grateful for, it can shift your entire mindset for the day. Northeastern University researchers found that people who felt grateful for little, everyday things were more patient and able to make better decisions.

I carve out 20 minutes everyday for self care. I turn off my phone, step away from the computer, and do something that brings me calm — whether it's meditating, taking a nap, or sitting in the sun.

Business Insider spoke with 18 people to figure what they do to make their lives better every day. Their responses have been condensed and edited for clarity.

