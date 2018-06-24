Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

14 vegetables that are actually fruits

Lifestyle 14 vegetables that are actually fruits

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reuters

Think you can tell a fruit from a vegetable?

Think again.

In the world of food, there are many plants most people consider vegetables that are actually fruits, botanically speaking.

The most famous example is probably the tomato. Its status as a fruit or a vegetable was so contentious that in 1893 the Supreme Court had to weigh in and settle the issue once and for all.

What it comes down to isn't sweetness, but seeds. "Any thing that grows on a plant and is the means by which that plant gets its seeds out into the world is a fruit," Merriam-Webster dictionary wrote.

So fruit isn't part of the plant itself, but a reproductive part growing from the plant. "The thing a tomato plant produces isn't a part of the plant itself, any more than the egg a chicken lays is part of the chicken," the dictionary said. When we eat vegetables, on the other hand, we're eating the plant itself or some of its parts, like roots, stems, or leaves.

Tomatoes are far from the only example of common vegetables that are actually fruits. Read on to see 14 foods you've been misunderstanding this whole time.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 times President Buhari and First Lady, Aisha Buhari looked...bullet
2 Lifestyle 19 science-backed ways men can appear more attractive to womenbullet
3 Lifestyle 5 outrageous desserts in London, from a giant cookie pizza...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

My diet includes chocolate, every day.
Lifestyle 18 people share the one thing they do every day to make their lives better
See how Wizkid is making extra income in the fashion industry
Lifestyle Wizkid is already making extra income as a celebrity model in the fashion industry
Astana's master plan was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, who detailed the construction of skyscrapers, roads, housing units, government buildings, and man-made forests.
Lifestyle Inside the eerily quiet streets of Kazakhstan's 20-year-old capital city, where futuristic skyscrapers tower over the grasslands of a former prison camp
Gaslighters will use your insecurities against you.
Lifestyle 8 signs your partner is gaslighting you