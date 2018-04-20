Kanu says Wenger's exit is a shoe too big for anyone to fill

news

Ex-Arsenal star and Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo feels Arsene Wenger's exit will create big shoes for anyone to fill.

Kanu, who benefited largely from the talent and coaching of Wenger took to his social media handles to celebrate his former boss.

The former Super Eagles captain, who benefited largely from the talent and coaching of Wenger took to his social media handles to celebrate his former boss after the announcement of his exit by the end of the season.

Kanu had taken to Twitter and Instagram writing: "Big shoes for anyone to fill, playing for Arsenal under Arsene was one of the best period of my career, 2 premiership, 2 FA cups, The invincibles, playing with some of the best assembled players, influencing millions of fans in West Africa to support this great club are some of the memories that come to fore today but above all the privilege to have played for a gentleman like Wenger is most cherished."

Wenger was one of Kanu's supporters while he played for Arsenal on and off pitch. The Arsenal manager attended Kanu's ball when he inaugurated his Kanu Heart Foundation in London.

Kanu's career under Arsene Wenger in Arsenal

In February 1999, Kanu signed up for Arsenal for approximately £4.15 million after just twelve games and one goal with Inter Milan.

Despite the events overshadowing his debut, Kanu scored his first goal for Arsenal against Derby County, coming off the bench to net the only goal of the game. He quickly became known for his goal scoring prowess from the bench, scoring important goals against Sheffield, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa as a substitute.

The star player created the reason to be loved playing for Arsenal after which he became made the third-most substitute appearances in Premier League history, appearing from the bench 118 times.

Kanu was named African Footballer of the Year for the second time in 1999. In the 1999-2000 season he scored 17 times in 50 matches for the Gunners.