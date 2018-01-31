Why Nigeria's wealthy are leaving Lagos in droves

news

The rich and powerful of Lagos are leaving the city according to the latest Global Wealth Migration Review put out by consultancy New World Wealth.

The report mainly looks at the movement of high net worth individuals (HNWI) across the world and it is not pretty reading for oil rich Nigeria which is home to two of the top five richest people in Africa.

The West African country recorded an outflow of 1,000 HNWI’s leaving the country in 2017, a situation that will worry an economy that is recovering from an economic recession and needs its richest people operating within the economy .

Causes of such migration include financial concerns,fear for children's future and crime including kidnapping and robbery.

Lagos was not the worst hit city though with major cities like London,Moscow,Paris and Sao Paulo also experiencing large outflow of its HNWI.

New World Wealth said it focused only on HNWIs who truly moved -- that is, those who stay in their new country for more than half the year.

China and India continue to dominate countries that the rich are moving out of, but once the standard of living improves several wealthy people will probably return, according to the report.

According to the report, cities that saw an increase of inflow were Auckland, Dubai,New York and Toronto.