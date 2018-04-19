What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

There's a $60 billion bidding war brewing for Shire, the maker of ADHD medications like Adderall.

Shire has already rejected an offer of that amount from Japan's Takeda. Shire said in a statement that Takeda's $60 billion bid "continues to significantly undervalue the company and Shire's growth prospects and pipeline."

Allergan then confirmed it was "in the early stages of considering a possible offer" for Shire. That sent Allergan's stock price plummeting, falling more than 8%. CNBC then reported Thursday afternoon that Allergan would not make a bid for Shire, with Allergan's share price rebounding. What a wild ride.

Elsewhere in healthcare news, a leaked video shows Theranos employees playing the video game they created where you shoot at the reporter who exposed the startup's problems.

In markets news:

Lastly, a trader named Morgan Stanley left Morgan Stanley and now someone is selling his business cards for $1 million.