What you need to know on Wall Street today

There's a $60 billion bidding war brewing for Shire, the maker of ADHD medications like Adderall.

Shire has already rejected an offer of that amount from Japan's Takeda. Shire said in a statement that Takeda's $60 billion bid "continues to significantly undervalue the company and Shire's growth prospects and pipeline."

Allergan then confirmed it was "in the early stages of considering a possible offer" for Shire. That sent Allergan's stock price plummeting, falling more than 8%. CNBC then reported Thursday afternoon that Allergan would not make a bid for Shire, with Allergan's share price rebounding. What a wild ride.

Elsewhere in healthcare news, a leaked video shows Theranos employees playing the video game they created where you shoot at the reporter who exposed the startup's problems.

In markets news:

Lastly, a trader named Morgan Stanley left Morgan Stanley and now someone is selling his business cards for $1 million.

Presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pauses during his speech at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Finance The Mexican peso is getting slammed amid political uncertainty
Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov
Finance A bidding war is brewing over $50 billion drugmaker Shire (SHPG, TKPYY, AGN)
HMNY MoviePass stock price
Finance MoviePass' parent company is getting crushed after selling shares at massive discount (HMNY)
Tesla Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, reacts to a reporter's question following the electric automaker’s initial public offering on Nasdaq, Tuesday, June, 29, 2010 in New York.
Finance Wall Street to Tesla: 'What happened?' (TSLA)