Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumps its entire IBM stake (IBM)

Finance Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumps its entire IBM stake (IBM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The news comes the day before Berkshire’s much-anticipated annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. At the end of 2017, Berkshire owned just over 2.067 million shares, worth about $293.5 million at Friday’s prices.

null play

null

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold its entire stake in IBM, the billionaire investor said Friday in an interview with CNBC.

"I think we have zero," Buffett said when asked if Berkshire owns any IBM shares. IBM's stock price fell about 1% after the news.

The news comes the day before Berkshire’s much-anticipated annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

At the end of 2017, Berkshire owned just over 2.067 million shares of IBM, worth about $293.5 million at Friday’s prices, according to regulatory filings.

IBM’s stock price has fallen by more than 10% in the past year as the enterprise giant struggles to reinvent itself in the 21st century. In April, the company reported earnings that topped analyst expectations, but still sent the stock tumbling.

Buffett also disclosed to CNBC in the interview that Berkshire had upped its stake in Apple by 75 million shares.

Top 3

1 Finance GoPro is jumping after its earnings beat (GPRO)bullet
2 Finance A dramatic shift is taking place in the sneaker industry — and...bullet
3 Finance Stocks pare sharp losses as trade jitters weighbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Unemployment rate falls to 17-year low even as job market growth slows
null
Finance Wingstop beats as same-store sales surge (WING)
null
Finance Shack Shack is climbing after crushing earnings (SHAK)
A skier wears a GoPro camera on his helmet as he rides down the slopes in the ski resort of Meribel
Finance GoPro is jumping after its earnings beat (GPRO)