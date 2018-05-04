Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumps its entire IBM stake (IBM)

news

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold its entire stake in IBM, the billionaire investor said Friday in an interview with CNBC.

"I think we have zero," Buffett said when asked if Berkshire owns any IBM shares. IBM's stock price fell about 1% after the news.

The news comes the day before Berkshire’s much-anticipated annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

At the end of 2017, Berkshire owned just over 2.067 million shares of IBM, worth about $293.5 million at Friday’s prices, according to regulatory filings.

IBM’s stock price has fallen by more than 10% in the past year as the enterprise giant struggles to reinvent itself in the 21st century. In April, the company reported earnings that topped analyst expectations, but still sent the stock tumbling.

Buffett also disclosed to CNBC in the interview that Berkshire had upped its stake in Apple by 75 million shares.