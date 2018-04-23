Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)

news

Under Armour's HOVR sneaker technology could be even bigger than the Curry 4, according to a Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell.

HOVR is easily outpacing the Curry 4 in Google Trends data.

Under Armour has been losing market share, and risks falling behind New Balance.

Under Armour's new sneaker technology could be a bigger hit than the Curry 4, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell. The HOVR technology is part of Trussell's optimism on Under Armour, which he upgraded to a "hold" from "sell" in a note sent out to clients on Monday.

The Curry 4 got a lot of attention ahead of its October release. At the time, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said, "With competitor products aging, we believe Curry 4 will become the #1 sneaker in basketball this year which should also help Under Armour shares rebound."

But Trussell thinks Under Armour's new HOVR technology could be even bigger. HOVR is a physical platform at the bottom of the sneaker, providing additional support and comfort.

"According to Google Trends data, the HOVR launch has garnered higher interest than compared to the release of the Curry 4 in the U.S. and worldwide," Trussell wrote. "We have seen the $140 HOVR Phantom men's sold out in all colorways, while the women's is sold out in most sizes and colorways."

However, Under Armour's ability to grow its HOVR platform remains to be seen. Like any product, "time will tell if the product can scale," Trussell said.

That's going to be especially important for Under Armour, whose stock plunged as much as 80% amid increased competition and swelling inventory since topping out in September 2015.

Trussell's warning comes days after Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia cautioned Under Armour risks falling into fifth place behind New Balance in the sneaker wars. "Brands like Puma, Reebok, and New Balance appear to be ramping up efforts in areas where Under Armour is present," Svezia said.

Deutsche Bank has a price target of $16 a share for Under Armour, just below where the stock is trading on Monday.

Under Armour shares are up more than 11% this year.