Under Armour is 'still in the early innings of global growth' (UAA)

Under Armour's first-quarter earnings beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares are under pressure after the company warned gross margins will remain under pressure.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik thinks Under Armour is poised for growth.

It has upside in its international businesses, and it's fixing its inventory problem.

Under Armour has big growth ahead, and it's positioned to tap into it fairly soon, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note sent out to clients on Tuesday.

The athletic-apparel maker reported first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning that beat Wall Street estimates. It posted a breakeven quarter on revenue of $1.2 billion. Both were better than expected. Still, shares are down almost 3% after the company said margins will remain under pressure.

Under Armour shares tumbled 80% between mid-2015 and mid-2017 as the company lost market share to industry leaders Nike and Adidas and fell into fourth place behind Puma. If it's not careful, Under Armour risks falling into fifth place, behind New Balance.

But Konik isn't worried.

"With valuation compressed and overly-negative sentiment, we see significant upside," Konik said. "The brand is strong and still in early innings of global growth." He has a $24 price target, some 40% above current levels.

While weak growth in its North America segment have been an unfortunate piece to Under Armour's narrative of late, its international prospects look promising. Konik recognized that North America sales were flat in the first-quarter, but noted that "international remains robust with EMEA and Asia-Pac driving 27% growth."

He also recognized that Under Armour does have an inventory problem. The company has had trouble getting its growing inventory to market on time in the past, but Konik is confident it is in the midst of addressing the issue.

"Inventories remain high and will be an overhang until properly managed, but initiatives are in place to rightsize," he wrote. He sees progress in the next two or three quarters.

All in all, "UAA has reached the inflection we've been talking about," Konik wrote.

Under Armour is up 14.75% on the year.