U.S. stocks drift after US manufacturing data disappoints

Stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as markets digested disappointing US manufacturing data and anticipated Apple earnings.
US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as markets digested disappointing manufacturing data. Tech shares helped pare losses for the Dow, led by Intel and Apple — which reports after the bell. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 1%. Treasury yields remained below the key level of 3% as the dollar rallied to a fresh multi-month high.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,096.64 −66.51 (-0.28%)
S&P 500: 2,648.83 +0.78 (0.029%)
AUD/USD: 0.7484 -0.0048 (-0.64%)
ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,997.0 +50.5 (+0.85%)
Here is Wednesday's economic calendar: