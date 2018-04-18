Twitter users share what they would like to do if they were rich enough — and the posts are heartwarming and hilarious

news

The hashtag #IdLikeToBeRichEnoughTo began trending on Twitter Wednesday.

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton got in on the action, saying he'd like to be rich enough to give away millions a year to charity.

Over 28,000 tweets and counting have been posted with the hashtag about a wishful financial situation.

One day after taxes were due, Twitter uses began thinking about their financial situation and what they would like to do — if only they were rich enough.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #IdLikeToBeRichEnoughTo began trending on Twitter. Tweets poured in with people sharing what they would like to do if they could afford it.

A lot of tweets mentioned things like travelling or donating to charity, while others expressed interest in dressing up as Batman, just because. Whether heartwarming or hilarious, the responses are great to read.

What would you do if you were rich enough? Check out what a bunch of popular tweets said.

Some tweeters would like to be rich enough to splurge on themselves...

Some would help out others...

Others were just trying to be funny (hopefully)...