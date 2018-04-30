Twitter is popping after announcing a partnership with Disney's ESPN (TWTR, DIS)

news

Twitter is popping after announcing a content and advertising partnership with Disney.

The partnership is part of Twitter's strategy to stream sports content on its platform.

Twitter shares are popping, up more than 4% Monday, after the social-media company announced an advertising and live-content partnership with Disney's ESPN.

The partnership would put some of Disney's sports content on the Twitter platform. The specifics of the advertising revenue arrangement are not yet clear. Twitter and ESPN will roll out which specific live sports shows will be aired on the platform over the next couple of days..

"To innovate at this scale with The Walt Disney Company is a huge step forward in expanding the depth and breadth of video content we offer to leaned in, engaged consumers on Twitter," Twitter Global VP of Revenue and Content Partnerships Matthew Derella said in a press release.

He added that "The Twitter sports community is the digital roar of the crowd, so there is no better place to start than with ESPN to deliver credible, premium content to enrich that conversation."

The move is part of a broader strategy for social media companies, including Twitter, to cash in on sports content. Twitter and Major League Baseball recently announced a partnership in which Twitter will stream some MLB games.

Twitter shares are up 24.02% on the year.