Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country

The salary of US President Donald Trump (which he has opted to donate so far) is at least six times that of the average American citizen. Mexico and Australia top the list of countries with the biggest pay gap. See the salary differences between OECD country world leaders and their citizens.
Some world leaders don't just take the lead in their country's affairs — they also take the lead when it comes to the size of their paycheck.
While the salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies across countries, they often make more money than the average citizen of their country. For some, the salary difference is much more drastic than others.
IG Group compiled data on the base pay for world leaders in OECD countries and compared the results to the citizens' average salary in each leader's country — and the differences are notable.
Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earns $527,854 annually — more than any other head of government in the OECD.
This list features formal heads of government, which excludes all monarchs as well as presidents in some countries (Ireland and France, for example). In some countries, the head of state is also considered the head of government (Mexico and the US, for example).
IG Group notes that base pay is used as a generic term for each person's base salary or other form of publicly funded compensation for their stated role.
Scroll below to see how the average citizen's paycheck measures up to their government leader for 32 OECD countries, ranked from smallest difference in pay to largest.
Population: 2,064,840
Annual base pay: $87,818
Average citizen's wage: $34,965
Population: 46,443,960
Annual base pay: $97,926
Average citizen's wage: $37,333
Population: 1,960,420
Annual base pay: $59,644
Average citizen's wage: $22,389
Population: 37,948,020
Annual base pay: $57,772
Average citizen's wage: $25,921
Population: 10,324,610
Annual base pay: $72,352
Average citizen's wage: $24,529
Population: 5,428,700
Annual base pay: $70,973
Average citizen's wage: $23,508
Population: 60,600,590
Annual base pay: $109,607
Average citizen's wage: $35,397
Population: 10,746,740
Annual base pay: $82,405
Average citizen's wage: $25,124
Population: 17,018,410
Annual base pay: $193,844
Average citizen's wage: $52,833
Population: 5,495,100
Annual base pay: $161,498
Average citizen's wage: $42,127
Population: 5,232,930
Annual base pay: $210,714
Average citizen's wage: $53,643
Population: 334,250
Annual base pay: $242,619
Average citizen's wage: $55,984
Population: 582,970
Annual base pay: $278,035
Average citizen's wage: $62,636
Population: 4,773,100
Annual base pay: $234,447
Average citizen's wage: $51,681
Population: 9,817,960
Annual base pay: $99,349
Average citizen's wage: $21,711
Population: 5,731,120
Annual base pay: $249,774
Average citizen's wage: $52,580
Population: 8,547,100
Annual base pay: $168,210
Average citizen's wage: $34,023
Population: 65,637,240
Annual base pay: $212,247
Average citizen's wage: $42,835
Population: 66,896,110
Annual base pay: $220,505
Average citizen's wage: $42,992
Population: 126,994,510
Annual base pay: $202,700
Average citizen's wage: $39,113
Population: 36,286,430
Annual base pay: $267,041
Average citizen's wage: $48,403
Population: 9,903,120
Annual base pay: $244,615
Average citizen's wage: $42,816
Population: 79,512,430
Annual base pay: $148,626
Average citizen's wage: $25,655
Population: 323,127,510
Annual base pay: $400,000
Average citizen's wage: $60,154
Population: 17,909,750
Annual base pay: $190,466
Average citizen's wage: $28,434
Population: 8,747,360
Annual base pay: $328,584
Average citizen's wage: $48,295
Population: 11,348,160
Annual base pay: $358,635
Average citizen's wage: $49,587
Population: 82,667,680
Annual base pay: $369,727
Average citizen's wage: $46,389
Population: 8,372,100
Annual base pay: $482,958
Average citizen's wage: $60,124
Population: 4,692,700
Annual base pay: $339,862
Average citizen's wage: $39,397
Population: 24,127,160
Annual base pay: $527,854
Average citizen's wage: $52,063
Population: 127,540,420
Annual base pay: $166,797
Average citizen's wage: $15,311