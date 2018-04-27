Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country

The salary of US President Donald Trump (which he has opted to donate so far) is at least six times that of the average American citizen. Mexico and Australia top the list of countries with the biggest pay gap. See the salary differences between OECD country world leaders and their citizens.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • The salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies, but the average pay gap between world leaders and average citizens in some countries is stark.
  • IG Group compiled a report on the salary differences between OECD country world leaders and their citizens.
  • Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while US President Donald Trump earns at least six times more than the average American.

Some world leaders don't just take the lead in their country's affairs — they also take the lead when it comes to the size of their paycheck.

While the salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies across countries, they often make more money than the average citizen of their country. For some, the salary difference is much more drastic than others.

IG Group compiled data on the base pay for world leaders in OECD countries and compared the results to the citizens' average salary in each leader's country — and the differences are notable.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earns $527,854 annually — more than any other head of government in the OECD.

This list features formal heads of government, which excludes all monarchs as well as presidents in some countries (Ireland and France, for example). In some countries, the head of state is also considered the head of government (Mexico and the US, for example).

IG Group notes that base pay is used as a generic term for each person's base salary or other form of publicly funded compensation for their stated role.

Scroll below to see how the average citizen's paycheck measures up to their government leader for 32 OECD countries, ranked from smallest difference in pay to largest.

32. Miro Cerar — Prime Minister of Slovenia

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Population: 2,064,840

Annual base pay: $87,818

Average citizen's wage: $34,965



31. Mariano Rajoy — Prime Minister of Spain

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Population: 46,443,960

Annual base pay: $97,926

Average citizen's wage: $37,333



30. Māris Kučinskis — Prime Minister of Latvia

(Yves Herman/Reuters)

Population: 1,960,420

Annual base pay: $59,644

Average citizen's wage: $22,389



29. Mateusz Morawiecki — Prime Minister of Poland

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Population: 37,948,020

Annual base pay: $57,772

Average citizen's wage: $25,921



28. António Costa — Prime Minister of Portugal

(Pool/Getty Images)

Population: 10,324,610

Annual base pay: $72,352

Average citizen's wage: $24,529



27. Peter Pellegrini — Prime Minister of Slovakia

(Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

Population: 5,428,700

Annual base pay: $70,973

Average citizen's wage: $23,508



26. Paolo Gentiloni — Prime Minister of Italy

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Population: 60,600,590

Annual base pay: $109,607

Average citizen's wage: $35,397



25. Alexis Tsipras — Prime Minister of Greece

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Population: 10,746,740

Annual base pay: $82,405

Average citizen's wage: $25,124



24. Mark Rutte — Prime Minister of the Netherlands

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Population: 17,018,410

Annual base pay: $193,844

Average citizen's wage: $52,833



23. Juha Sipilä — Prime Minister of Finland

(Arno Mikkor/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution)

Population: 5,495,100

Annual base pay: $161,498

Average citizen's wage: $42,127



22. Erna Solberg — Prime Minister of Norway

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Population: 5,232,930

Annual base pay: $210,714

Average citizen's wage: $53,643



21. Katrín Jakobsdóttir — Prime Minister of Iceland

(Magnus Fröderberg/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution)

Population: 334,250

Annual base pay: $242,619

Average citizen's wage: $55,984



20. Xavier Bettel — Prime Minister of Luxembourg

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Population: 582,970

Annual base pay: $278,035

Average citizen's wage: $62,636



19. Leo Varadkar — Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Population: 4,773,100

Annual base pay: $234,447

Average citizen's wage: $51,681



18. Viktor Orbán — Prime Minister of Hungary

(Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images)

Population: 9,817,960

Annual base pay: $99,349

Average citizen's wage: $21,711



17. Lars Løkke Rasmussen — Prime Minister of Denmark

(Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Population: 5,731,120

Annual base pay: $249,774

Average citizen's wage: $52,580



16. Benjamin Netanyahu — Prime Minister of Israel

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Population: 8,547,100

Annual base pay: $168,210

Average citizen's wage: $34,023



15. Theresa May — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Population: 65,637,240

Annual base pay: $212,247

Average citizen's wage: $42,835



14. Édouard Philippe — Prime Minister of France

(Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Population: 66,896,110

Annual base pay: $220,505

Average citizen's wage: $42,992



13. Shinzō Abe — Prime Minister of Japan

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Population: 126,994,510

Annual base pay: $202,700

Average citizen's wage: $39,113



12. Justin Trudeau — Prime Minister of Canada

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Population: 36,286,430

Annual base pay: $267,041

Average citizen's wage: $48,403



11. Stefan Löfven — Prime Minister of Sweden

(Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Population: 9,903,120

Annual base pay: $244,615

Average citizen's wage: $42,816



10. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — President of Turkey

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Population: 79,512,430

Annual base pay: $148,626

Average citizen's wage: $25,655



9. Donald Trump — President of the United States

(Pool/Getty Images)

Population: 323,127,510

Annual base pay: $400,000

Average citizen's wage: $60,154



8. Sebastián Piñera — President of Chile

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Population: 17,909,750

Annual base pay: $190,466

Average citizen's wage: $28,434



7. Sebastian Kurz — Chancellor of Austria

(Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

Population: 8,747,360

Annual base pay: $328,584

Average citizen's wage: $48,295



6. Charles Michel — Prime Minister of Belgium

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Population: 11,348,160

Annual base pay: $358,635

Average citizen's wage: $49,587



5. Angela Merkel — Chancellor of Germany

(Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Population: 82,667,680

Annual base pay: $369,727

Average citizen's wage: $46,389



4. Alain Berset — President of Switzerland

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Population: 8,372,100

Annual base pay: $482,958

Average citizen's wage: $60,124



3. Jacinda Ardern — Prime Minister of New Zealand

(Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Population: 4,692,700

Annual base pay: $339,862

Average citizen's wage: $39,397



2. Malcolm Turnbull — Prime Minister of Australia

(Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Population: 24,127,160

Annual base pay: $527,854

Average citizen's wage: $52,063



1. Enrique Peña Nieto — President of Mexico

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Population: 127,540,420

Annual base pay: $166,797

Average citizen's wage: $15,311



