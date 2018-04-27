Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country

news

The salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies, but the average pay gap between world leaders and average citizens in some countries is stark.

IG Group compiled a report on the salary differences between OECD country world leaders and their citizens.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while US President Donald Trump earns at least six times more than the average American.

Some world leaders don't just take the lead in their country's affairs — they also take the lead when it comes to the size of their paycheck.

While the salary of the president, prime minister, or chancellor varies across countries, they often make more money than the average citizen of their country. For some, the salary difference is much more drastic than others.

IG Group compiled data on the base pay for world leaders in OECD countries and compared the results to the citizens' average salary in each leader's country — and the differences are notable.

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto earns more than ten times the average wage of Mexican citizens, while Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earns $527,854 annually — more than any other head of government in the OECD.

This list features formal heads of government, which excludes all monarchs as well as presidents in some countries (Ireland and France, for example). In some countries, the head of state is also considered the head of government (Mexico and the US, for example).

IG Group notes that base pay is used as a generic term for each person's base salary or other form of publicly funded compensation for their stated role.

Scroll below to see how the average citizen's paycheck measures up to their government leader for 32 OECD countries, ranked from smallest difference in pay to largest.

32. Miro Cerar — Prime Minister of Slovenia

Population: 2,064,840

Annual base pay: $87,818

Average citizen's wage: $34,965

31. Mariano Rajoy — Prime Minister of Spain

Population: 46,443,960

Annual base pay: $97,926

Average citizen's wage: $37,333

30. Māris Kučinskis — Prime Minister of Latvia

Population: 1,960,420

Annual base pay: $59,644

Average citizen's wage: $22,389

29. Mateusz Morawiecki — Prime Minister of Poland

Population: 37,948,020

Annual base pay: $57,772

Average citizen's wage: $25,921

28. António Costa — Prime Minister of Portugal

Population: 10,324,610

Annual base pay: $72,352

Average citizen's wage: $24,529

27. Peter Pellegrini — Prime Minister of Slovakia

Population: 5,428,700

Annual base pay: $70,973

Average citizen's wage: $23,508

26. Paolo Gentiloni — Prime Minister of Italy

Population: 60,600,590

Annual base pay: $109,607

Average citizen's wage: $35,397

25. Alexis Tsipras — Prime Minister of Greece

Population: 10,746,740

Annual base pay: $82,405

Average citizen's wage: $25,124

24. Mark Rutte — Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Population: 17,018,410

Annual base pay: $193,844

Average citizen's wage: $52,833

23. Juha Sipilä — Prime Minister of Finland

Population: 5,495,100

Annual base pay: $161,498

Average citizen's wage: $42,127

22. Erna Solberg — Prime Minister of Norway

Population: 5,232,930

Annual base pay: $210,714

Average citizen's wage: $53,643

21. Katrín Jakobsdóttir — Prime Minister of Iceland

Population: 334,250

Annual base pay: $242,619

Average citizen's wage: $55,984

20. Xavier Bettel — Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Population: 582,970

Annual base pay: $278,035

Average citizen's wage: $62,636

19. Leo Varadkar — Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland

Population: 4,773,100

Annual base pay: $234,447

Average citizen's wage: $51,681

18. Viktor Orbán — Prime Minister of Hungary

Population: 9,817,960

Annual base pay: $99,349

Average citizen's wage: $21,711

17. Lars Løkke Rasmussen — Prime Minister of Denmark

Population: 5,731,120

Annual base pay: $249,774

Average citizen's wage: $52,580

16. Benjamin Netanyahu — Prime Minister of Israel

Population: 8,547,100

Annual base pay: $168,210

Average citizen's wage: $34,023

15. Theresa May — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Population: 65,637,240

Annual base pay: $212,247

Average citizen's wage: $42,835

14. Édouard Philippe — Prime Minister of France

Population: 66,896,110

Annual base pay: $220,505

Average citizen's wage: $42,992

13. Shinzō Abe — Prime Minister of Japan

Population: 126,994,510

Annual base pay: $202,700

Average citizen's wage: $39,113

12. Justin Trudeau — Prime Minister of Canada

Population: 36,286,430

Annual base pay: $267,041

Average citizen's wage: $48,403

11. Stefan Löfven — Prime Minister of Sweden

Population: 9,903,120

Annual base pay: $244,615

Average citizen's wage: $42,816

10. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — President of Turkey

Population: 79,512,430

Annual base pay: $148,626

Average citizen's wage: $25,655

9. Donald Trump — President of the United States

Population: 323,127,510

Annual base pay: $400,000

Average citizen's wage: $60,154

8. Sebastián Piñera — President of Chile

Population: 17,909,750

Annual base pay: $190,466

Average citizen's wage: $28,434

7. Sebastian Kurz — Chancellor of Austria

Population: 8,747,360

Annual base pay: $328,584

Average citizen's wage: $48,295

6. Charles Michel — Prime Minister of Belgium

Population: 11,348,160

Annual base pay: $358,635

Average citizen's wage: $49,587

5. Angela Merkel — Chancellor of Germany

Population: 82,667,680

Annual base pay: $369,727

Average citizen's wage: $46,389

4. Alain Berset — President of Switzerland

Population: 8,372,100

Annual base pay: $482,958

Average citizen's wage: $60,124

3. Jacinda Ardern — Prime Minister of New Zealand

Population: 4,692,700

Annual base pay: $339,862

Average citizen's wage: $39,397

2. Malcolm Turnbull — Prime Minister of Australia

Population: 24,127,160

Annual base pay: $527,854

Average citizen's wage: $52,063

1. Enrique Peña Nieto — President of Mexico

Population: 127,540,420

Annual base pay: $166,797

Average citizen's wage: $15,311