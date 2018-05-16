Train cancellations at New York's Grand Central Terminal set off major travel delays

news

Service cancellations on several rail lines out of New York City's Grand Central Terminal prompted some major travel delays on Tuesday evening as thunderstorms moved through the area.

The Metro-North Railroad suspended service on its Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines. Images on social media showed hordes of travelers staring at phones, searching for other transportation.

Local reports indicated surge-pricing for alternatives like Uber had increased dramatically as public transit service ground to a halt.



The Metro-North Railroad suspended service on tis Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines, advising customers to find alternative travel accommodations. Service has since resumed on the Hudson line, between Grand Central Terminal and Croton-Harmon, according to Metro-North, with delays of up to 60 minutes expected.

The New Haven line was also back up and running on a limited basis as of about 6:30 p.m. local time, also with delays of up to one hour, and reduced access to Grand Central Terminal.

The agency said there were multiple downed trees on the New Haven line, and that trains en route will remain at stations until further notice.

Local reports indicated surge pricing for alternatives like Uber had increased dramatically as transit service ground to a halt.

Here's how the scene looked from Grand Central Terminal:

The tri-state area saw a mix of powerful weather on Tuesday with reports of rain, wind, and golf ball-sized hail in some areas, WPIX reported. Tornado warnings were also in effect for a time in some portions of upstate New York and Connecticut, the news station said.