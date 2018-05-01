Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tinder-owner Match Group tanks after Facebook says it will add a dating feature (MTCH)

  • Facebook is adding dating features to its main app, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday.
  • Shares of Match Group, which owns Tinder, tanked after the announcement.

Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com, is tanking after Facebook announced it will launch dating features on its main platform.

Shares of the company plummeted more than 9% immediately following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments at Facebook's F8 conference in California on Tuesday afternoon.

The features will be for "real long-term relationships, not just hookups," Zuckerberg said. Noting that people tell him all the time that they met their partner on Facebook.

Shares of InterActive Corp (IAC), which recently spun off Match Group, fell more than 6% on the news.

This story is developing...

