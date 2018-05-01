Tinder owner Match Group just got Amazon'd by Facebook (MTCH)

news

Facebook is adding dating features to its platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday.

Shares of Match Group, which owns Tinder, tanked after the announcement.

It's not the first time a mega-cap tech company has decimated smaller competitors by entering a new field. Amazon, for instance, has done it to many.

Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com, is tanking after Facebook announced it will launch dating features on its main platform.

Shares of the company plummeted more than 20% immediately following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments at Facebook's F8 conference in California on Tuesday afternoon.

This isn't the first time a tech giant has flaunted its influence in ways that hurt smaller fledgling companies. Amazon's entry into a number of industries — from shipping to groceries to healthcare — has caused headaches for competitors including UPS, Kroger, and Walgreens, who stand to be disrupted.

The new standalone feature will be separate from Facebook's main product, Zuckerberg said. The goal is to help people forge "real long-term relationships, not just hookups," he said, noting that people tell him all the time that they met their partner on Facebook.

We don't know much about the features just yet. What we do know is that opt-in features are going to be in the Facebook app. Users can make a dating profile, which can't be seen by friends, and get suggestions of other people who have opted in and suit your preferences.

Shares of InterActive Corp (IAC), which recently spun off Match Group, also fell more than 12% on the news.

Prachi Bhardwaj contributed to this report.