The opulent structure offers up-scale floor plans with abundant natural lighting for each unit top-notch architecture and finishes for gracious living and entertaining.
Ghanaian real estate platform Meqasa has listed the most expensive publicly listed property on its platform.
The cost of the m ? $8 million.
It is currently the most expensive house to be listed in Ghana.
This brand new custom-built gated compound can be found in the growing real estate hub of Peduase in the Eastern region of Ghana.
Check what $8 million dollars buys you.
A breathtaking top floor bar
A 50ft x 20ft semi-hanging swimming pool and a tennis court
Lots of outdoor balconies and decks
Aeriel View of the opulent structure
Cool micro-climate mornings and evenings
Fully-fitted kitchen
Large living rooms