Peduase Lifestyle :  Take a look inside the 22 bedroom mansion that is listed at $8 million

Peduase Lifestyle Take a look inside the 22 bedroom mansion that is listed at $8 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The opulent structure offers up-scale floor plans with abundant natural lighting for each unit top-notch architecture and finishes for gracious living and entertaining.

play 22 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE (meQasa)
Ghanaian real estate platform Meqasa has listed the most expensive publicly listed property on its platform.

The cost of the m ?  $8 million.

It is currently the most expensive house to be listed in Ghana.

This brand new custom-built gated compound can be found in the growing real estate hub of Peduase in the Eastern region of Ghana.

 

Check what $8 million dollars buys you.

play Spectacular view

A breathtaking top floor bar

play Entrance

The development offers up-scale floor plans with abundant natural lighting for each unit top-notch architecture and finishes for gracious living and entertaining.

play Pool Area

A 50ft x 20ft semi-hanging swimming pool and a tennis court

play Lots of outdoor balconies and decks

Lots of outdoor balconies and decks

play Spectacular view

Aeriel View of the opulent structure

play Cool micro-climate mornings and evenings

Cool micro-climate mornings and evenings

play Fully-fifitted kitchens


Fully-fitted kitchen

play Large living rooms

Large living rooms

