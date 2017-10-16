24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian real estate platform Meqasa has listed the most expensive publicly listed property on its platform.

The cost of the m ? $8 million.

It is currently the most expensive house to be listed in Ghana.

This brand new custom-built gated compound can be found in the growing real estate hub of Peduase in the Eastern region of Ghana.

Check what $8 million dollars buys you.

A breathtaking top floor bar

The development offers up-scale floor plans with abundant natural lighting for each unit top-notch architecture and finishes for gracious living and entertaining.

A 50ft x 20ft semi-hanging swimming pool and a tennis court

Lots of outdoor balconies and decks

Aeriel View of the opulent structure

Cool micro-climate mornings and evenings



Fully-fitted kitchen

Large living rooms