The top 10 price gainers in the NSE last week

10 companies led the price gainers table as the Nigerian stock exchange All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.21% to close trading last week at 40,928.70 and N14.784 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception NSE CG, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Pension indices that depreciated by 1.04%, 0.23%, 0.44%, 2.22%, 0.76%, 0.69% and 0.33% respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat

The 10 top companies that led the price gainers chart include Learn Africa Plc, 11 Plc, Oando Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Unity Kapital Assurance Plc, Wema Bank Plc.

On the flip are C & I LEASING PLC, CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC, UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC, N.E.M INSURANCE CO (NIG) PLC, UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA, MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC, COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC, UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO. LIMITED, TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC, FIDELITY BANK PLC.

Turnover

A total turnover of 1.415 billion shares worth N19.644 billion in 20,659 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.765 billion shares valued at N26.562 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,265 deals.

Financial institutions

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.136 billion shares valued at N12.336 billion traded in 12,240 deals; thus contributing 80.26% and 62.80% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Consumer Goods

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 103.975 million shares worth N5.723 billion in 3,369 deals.

Oil and Gas

The third place was occupied by Oil and Gas Industry with a turnover of 51.007 million shares worth N436.610 million in 1,417 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Zenith International Bank Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, and Skye Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 437.704 million shares worth N5.609 billion in 2,659 deals, contributing 30.93% and 28.55% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.