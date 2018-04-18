Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is expanding its crypto tool aimed at Wall Street

Finance The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is expanding its crypto tool aimed at Wall Street

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ICE, the parent of the NYSE, is expanding its bitcoin data product, Lynn Martin, the head of the exchange's data business, told Business Insider.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid play

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • ICE, the parent of the NYSE, is expanding its bitcoin data product, Lynn Martin, the head of the exchange's data business, told Business Insider.
  • The so-called Cryptocurrency Data Feed went live in March, and is aimed at institutional trading firms, banks, and hedge funds.

One of the largest exchange operators in the world is diving deeper into crypto.

Intercontinental Exchange Group, the parent company of the historic New York Stock Exchange, is looking to expand its crypto data product, the Cryptocurrency Data Feed, which aims to provide banks, traders, and other Wall Street firms with an institutional-grade view of the cryptocurrency market.

Now, ICE is in the process of enhancing the product. Lynn Martin, the head of ICE data services, told Business Insider in a recent interview that the product transmits data covering 65% of the $300 billion market for digital currencies.

Martin, who was recently named on Business Insider's list of crypto pioneers, said the exchange is looking to cover more exchange venues with the product. Already it covers 18 venues, which is up from 15 at the time of product launch. Over the course of the next few months, ICE will focus on deepening the product's market depth.

Looking towards the future, the exchange will add more features to the feed, including one that shows data about spreads between different exchanges.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are known to trade at wildly different price across exchanges. That's a mouth-watering profit opportunity for traders.

Such information can help the exchange's clients find opportunistic trades and manage their risk.

Across equities and other traditional markets such tools are readily available for traders. But in crypto they are just rolling out.

Subscribe to read our BI Prime list of the traders, investors, and technologists pioneering crypto on Wall Street.

Top 3

1 Finance You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden in Nigeriabullet
2 Finance The top 10 price gainers in the NSE last weekbullet
3 Finance SEC, NSE lift suspension as Oando shares commence tradingbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

southwest airlines emergency landing
Finance Southwest passenger who died after major engine failure has been identified as a Wells Fargo VP and mother of two
National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said the death was the first on a US passenger airline in over nine years.
Finance Southwest says it's 'devastated' after major engine failure leads to a fatality (LUV)
NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tuesday marked the first death on a US passenger airline in over nine years.
Finance Southwest pilot to air traffic control before emergency landing: 'There's a hole and someone went out' (LUV)
Prior to Tuesday, the most recent fatal accident on a US passenger airline came in February 2009 near Buffalo, New York.
Finance Southwest passenger's death was the first fatality on a US passenger airline in more than 9 years (LUV)