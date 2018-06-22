Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The Netflix of China enters a bear market (IQ)

Finance The Netflix of China enters a bear market (IQ)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

iQiyi is trading down more than 8% on Friday, and have lost more than 23% since their June high. The sell-off comes amid a lack of any headlines, and looks to be technical.

iQIYI IPO Founder &amp; CEO Yu Gong, left, and Robin Li, co-founder of the search engine Baidu, pose for photos at the Nasdaq MarketSite during iQIYI IPO listing ceremonies, in New York's Times Square. play

iQIYI IPO Founder & CEO Yu Gong, left, and Robin Li, co-founder of the search engine Baidu, pose for photos at the Nasdaq MarketSite during iQIYI IPO listing ceremonies, in New York's Times Square.

(AP/Richard Drew)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • iQiyi is trading down more than 8% on Friday, and 23% from its June high.
  • The sell-off comes amid a lack of any headlines and looks to be technical.
  • Shares had more than doubled over the past month.
  • Watch iQiyi trade in real time here.

iQiyi, often referred to as the Netflix of China, is getting hit hard for a second straight session. Shares are trading down 8.77% at $35.42 early Friday.

Two days of heavy selling has erased more than $6 billion of market cap and sent shares down 23% from their June 19 record high of $46.23 a share. A bear market is a drop of 20% or more from a peak.

The recent weakness comes amid an absence of headlines and appears to be related to some technical weakness. Early Thursday, selling pushed prices below the trendline that was in place from the rally that occurred from May 21 to June 19. Over that time, shares more than doubled in value.

iQiyi has seen a cult following among millennial investors in recent weeks. Data from the free trading app Robinhood, which skews towards younger investors, shows iQiyi has moved to 24th place on the most-owned list among users. It wasn't even in the top 100 a month ago, the data showed.

Shares of iQiyi are up 98% since their March 29 initial public offering.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance These are the most important things customers want their banks...bullet
2 Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: There's a big shakeup happening in the ICO marketbullet
3 Finance This fintech startup disbursed N1 billion loans to 100,000...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Screen Shot 2018 06 22 at 11.13.22 AM
Finance Red Hat is getting slammed after giving disappointing guidance (RHT)
Bitcoin
Finance Bitcoin is getting smoked as the crypto market eyes its lowest level of the year
Ever wonder what "Gangnam Style" was all about?
Finance Inside notoriously ritzy Gangnam, 'the Beverly Hills of South Korea' that's home to the country's biggest celebrities
Philippe Kjellgren at the St Regis, Maldives.
Finance The 31 hotels everyone should stay at in their lifetime, according to the man who tests them out for a living