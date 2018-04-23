The Mexican peso keeps sliding as the country's presidential race heats up

news

The Mexican peso was down more than 1.5% versus the US dollar on Monday morning.

The drop comes after Sunday's presidential debate in Mexico city.

The Mexican peso continued falling Monday morning after Sunday's presidential debate in Mexico City.

The peso was down 1.6% to 18.8258 per dollar at 9:45 a.m. ET., adding to a string of losses for the currency over the last week. It is still the best-performing major currency this year, up 4.44%.

The fall comes as markets digested the prospect of leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — who holds a double-digit lead in the race — taking power in July.

At a presidential debate Sunday, Lopez Obrador drew criticism as he defended a proposal to address Mexico's mounting drug problem with amnesty. The populist candidate has also vowed to "take on" President Donald Trump, and said he wants to iincrease social spending and eliminate foreign participation in Mexico’s energy sector.

At the same time, the dollar has been strengthening amid growing inflation concerns. The US Treasury yield spiked to nearly 3% Monday on the back of last week's commodities rally, which stoked fears of faster interest rate hikes.